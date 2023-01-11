ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Marion Star

Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings

MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night. The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league. ...
SHELBY, OH
qcnews.com

Alyssa Thompson Makes NWSL Draft History (Video)

The 18-year-old phenom will join the professional ranks less than three months after debuting for the U.S. women’s national team. View the original article to see embedded media. Angel City FC made history on Thursday with the selection of 18-year-old phenom Alyssa Thompson first overall at the 2023 NWSL...
CALIFORNIA STATE
qcnews.com

Shaq Fulfills CFP Title Game Bet on Live TV (Video)

The former NBA star didn’t complain while chowing down on the dish. Making a bet on TCU to win the college football national championship didn’t work out in anyone’s favor as the Horned Frogs lost Monday in the biggest blowout in title game history, 65–7, to Georgia.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy