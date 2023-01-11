Read full article on original website
New mental health resources, salt lingers in the environment, helping refugees adjust in central Wisconsin
Virtual support groups being rolled out in Wisconsin to help those with mental illness and their families, salt put on roads lingers in the environment and can impact freshwater lakes, a conversation in Wausau looked at ways to help refugees adapt the their new home.
Forest County Potawatomi farm acquires 40 bison as it grows herd
Joe Shepard points to a massive bison lounging in a snow-covered field in rural Forest County. “See that one laying there, that big one,” he says. “That’s one of the new Yellowstone bulls.”. Even surrounded by dozens of other big bison, the bull stands out. Its broad...
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
Roundabouts, longer turn lanes, and other changes considered for Hwy 8 improvements in Lincoln and Oneida Counties
Sections of Highway 8 in Lincoln and Oneida counties will undergo major construction in the next several years. Part of it is due to the deteriorating pavement, but the biggest factor is safety according to DOT project manager Stacy Hagenbucher. “Safety is always going to be our biggest consideration,” said...
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau
Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
