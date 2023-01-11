Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Rosters for the prestigious Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic Games have been announced by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the “Southern Six” will be well represented in both contests. The 33rd annual affair, which features the top seniors in each state, will be played on Saturday, March...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
WHNT-TV
Storms Leave Damage Across Alabama
Thursday’s storms left a swath of damage across the state of Alabama. Multiple tornados were reported across the state, most of them across Central and Southern Alabama. So far, there have been 85 total storm reports across the state of Alabama. 25 of those were tornado reports, 50 of them were wind reports, and 10 of them were hail reports. Storm damage surveys are still ongoing across the state, and the extent of the damage may still yet be told.
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
Deadly storms, Mr. Football, and Katie Britt: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Selma and others throughout central and eastern Alabama are recovering from Thursday’s deadly storms. While we don’t know yet how many tornadoes struck the state, it’s not uncommon for this time of year. But it’s worst time of the year for twisters either. April is the month that sees the most tornadoes in Alabama, followed by March then November. The months of June, July and August see the least.
WSMV
Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!
wrtv.com
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
A few snow flurries possible in parts of Alabama on Friday
Severe storms today and snow on Friday? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front brought widespread severe weather to the entire state earlier on Thursday.
School closings, early dismissals for Alabama’s severe weather on Thursday, Jan. 12
Some Alabama school districts have announced closings or are going remote as strong to severe storms are forecast to move into the western part of the state Thursday morning. The severe weather includes the possibility of hail and winds pushing 60 m.p.h. with chances for tornadoes. The storms are expected...
WHNT-TV
NBC decides to have Tony Dungy join Al Michaels for Chargers-Jaguars. The Weather Authority is continuing to track the threat of strong storms on Thursday. A fast-moving cold front will lead to a line of showers and storms moving through the region between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Make sure...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Severe weather, tornadoes hitting Alabama; Here’s the latest on the damage
A line of severe weather was ripping across the state of Alabama on Thursday morning leaving downed trees, flipped 18-wheelers and roof damage in its wake. Several areas of the state were under tornado watches and warning Thursday. With the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office urging those in the path...
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
WHNT-TV
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris. News 19 will provide updates and images of the damage as these reports start to roll in. To send in your pictures, click the link below.
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
