ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Meet the ASWA’s top 12 Alabama HS football players for the 2022 season

This year’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State football team was dominated by running backs and defensive players. Four running backs made the squad, which is comprised of the 12 best players in Alabama during the 2022 season regardless of classification or position. Four players were either defensive linemen or linebackers.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WHNT-TV

Storms Leave Damage Across Alabama

Thursday’s storms left a swath of damage across the state of Alabama. Multiple tornados were reported across the state, most of them across Central and Southern Alabama. So far, there have been 85 total storm reports across the state of Alabama. 25 of those were tornado reports, 50 of them were wind reports, and 10 of them were hail reports. Storm damage surveys are still ongoing across the state, and the extent of the damage may still yet be told.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Deadly storms, Mr. Football, and Katie Britt: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Selma and others throughout central and eastern Alabama are recovering from Thursday’s deadly storms. While we don’t know yet how many tornadoes struck the state, it’s not uncommon for this time of year. But it’s worst time of the year for twisters either. April is the month that sees the most tornadoes in Alabama, followed by March then November. The months of June, July and August see the least.
ALABAMA STATE
wrtv.com

Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

A few snow flurries possible in parts of Alabama on Friday

Severe storms today and snow on Friday? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front brought widespread severe weather to the entire state earlier on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT-TV

Colorado, Arizona State Week Zero Matchup Scrapped, per Report

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris. News 19 will provide updates and images of the damage as these reports start to roll in. To send in your pictures, click the link below.
TEMPE, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy