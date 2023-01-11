Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Calling all fitness fans — Gear Patrol has unveiled the 2023 Fitness Awards. With everything from the best running layers to top recovery gadgets, you’ll be able to find something for every stage of your workout. Plus, check out the nutrition section to find a range of different supplements, powders and drops for pre and post workout routines. The full collection has something for everyone with suggestions for top-performing gear for your home gym or the very best running shoes. Fans can find the full list of award-winning products here, and check out our larger fitness collection for plenty of fun stories, tips and explainers.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Fans are gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, Samsung's first in-person event in three years, during which the company is expected to fully unveil the Galaxy S23 series for the first time. Based on leaked images published by WinFuture, the new Galaxy S23 is expected to forego its standard raised camera 'island' and instead feature individual protrusions for each of its three cameras. The photos also indicate that the phone will be available in black, white, green and lilac, and it's been speculated that a brighter LED display will be on offer.
Danner’s New Evergreen Collection Is Purpose-Built for Longevity
Danner is known for building durable, high-quality boots purpose-built to take you anywhere. Still, with enough wear (and plenty of love), even the most premium materials and superior construction will eventually wear out. Danner is the first to admit this – that's why the brand has an entire division dedicated to restoring its customers' well-worn boots: Danner Recrafting. Based in Portland, OR, the team is equipped to repair and revive your go-to Danner boots using new materials – and plenty of care – so they'll be with you for countless more years.
In 1984, This New Balance Boot Climbed Everest. Now, It's Back
Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have a unique relationship. The former's founder, Queens-born designer Teddy Santis, is also a creative director at the latter, at least for the Made in USA line. As such, Santis knows the ins and outs of the business...as well as which silhouettes they're hiding in their archives.
Parachute's First Lounge Chair Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous
Parachute was once known as a bedding company, but the California-based brand is well on its way toward becoming a major player in the furniture space. In 2021, Parachute made their first foray into bedroom furniture. An expected move, maybe, but one that still surprised thanks to the striking designs seen in products like the Horizon Bed Frame and Bluff Nightstand. Then in 2022, Parachute made the less-expected move into living room furniture with even more attractive results thanks their California-meets-Danish-modern style.
Get the Crushed Ice Maker the Internet Is Obsessed with For $80 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To make a good cocktail (or mocktail, if you're a proponent of Dry January), you need a few things: spirit(s), balancing agents (like fruit juice or sugar), any other modifiers (like garnishes or other varying additional ingredients) and water. But that last one can come in a couple of different forms. For instance, in an old-school whiskey cocktail, you might just be adding a few drops of H2O to dilute it. However, for more modern and often tropical drinks, you'll need that water frozen. Of course, the kind of ice you choose is also a big deal. And right now, you can get the internet's favorite ice, those little refreshing nuggets, at a discount — $80 off, to be exact — with this ice maker deal at Woot.
2023 Hyundai Palisade Review: As Good as Ever, But Much Better Looking
Time flies amidst a pandemic and political turmoil. While it feels like the Hyundai Palisade (and its Kia Telluride cousin) just stormed the three-row SUV scene, it’s actually receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year, providing another excuse to review what is — by just about any account — a thoroughly excellent SUV.
The Best TV Stands for Your Living Room
After doing loads of research, you just spent a decent chunk of money on the TV of your dreams. A 65” OLED screen, 8K resolution and future-proof ports for next-gen consoles and more. But once you get that TV in your living room, you’re still going to need a home for it, and that’s where a TV stand comes in.
Waterproof Down's Next Generation Is Here, and It’s Worth Its Weight in Gold
A cursory glance at the Jack Wolfskin Alpspitze Down Hoody wouldn't garner much attention. Lined up next to half a dozen pieces, it seems like just another zip-up puffer destined for through-hiking and ski touring. But it’s what inside — a gold that doesn’t glitter — that makes it one of the most significant innovations in the outdoor space come the fall of 2023.
The Complete Cadillac Buying Guide, Every Model Explained
Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Cadillac is General Motors' luxury division and is currently based in Warren, Michigan. The Cadillac Automobile Company was founded in 1902 from...
At Over $400 Off, This Oxidized Silver Bracelet Is Your Chance to Start Accessorizing
Standard men's fashion doesn't leave much room for accessorizing – most guys stop at some combination of a wedding ring and a watch. But we're here to affirm that adding jewelry to your fit is simpler and more comfortable than you might suspect. Our recommendation: start by adding interest with a handsome bracelet. To see what we mean, and for an excellent deal on fine jewelry, check out the oxidized sterling silver Kami Chain Reticulated Bracelet (reg. $1,100, now $699) at John Hardy. The 12mm-gauge chain fastens with a pusher clasp for a clean look and smooth feel, and it's a solid choice for anyone dipping their toes wrists into accessorizing. Thanks to its out-of-the-box patina, the Kami Chain will play well with any style yet stand out as a confident statement piece. Wear it with a suit or a t-shirt; wear it with or without other jewelry. Whatever you do, know that the typical "not everyone can pull it off" attitude no longer applies.
