Ohio State

The Marion Star

Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings

MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night. The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league. ...
SHELBY, OH
WLNS

5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
LANSING, MI

