High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay
Another day, another time when girls high school basketball in the Panhandle produces a surprising result. Upsets in the area appear to occur on a nightly basis. The latest of which came in front of a standing-room-only audience at Central High School as the fever-pitch atmosphere lifted the home Jaguars past a rival. ...
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
Notes and highlights from Friday’s games: Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
Freshmen learning on the job for Airport basketball, defeat Jefferson
There is no guessing who might be the youngest team in the Monroe County Region. The only question is: are they the youngest team in the state?. Four freshmen are in the starting lineup for Airport's girls basketball team. There are 17 total freshmen in the program along with a mix of sophomores and juniors. The Jets have no seniors.
Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings
MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night. The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league. ...
5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams
It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
