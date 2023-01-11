ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 4-year-old from Marysville found safe in Ohio, non-custodial father behind bars, authorities say

METRO DETROIT (WWJ) - Authorities in Metro Detroit say an endangered missing child that sparked an urgent search on Tuesday morning was found in across the border in Ohio — and her non-custodial parent is now behind bars.

The Port Huron Police Department released the following statement overnight, saying they found missing 4-year-old Lilliana Nardini and were in the process of bringing her back home:

"Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back. We would not only like to thank our law enforcement partners but a big thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available.

The Michigan Department of Transportation with the Marysville Police Department and Michigan State Police first sent out a public alert to social media just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday as they searched for the 4-year-old.

She was last seen being dropped off around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3100 block of Gratiot Ave. to her father Erik Nardini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEMeI_0kAoA5vB00
Lillianna was last seen being dropped off at to her father, Erik Nardini. Erik Nardini lost custody of Lilliana in court. Photo credit MSP

Officials said Erik had lost custody of his daughter in court.

The 4-year-old girl was described as a white female, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is white. The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown and she does not have identifying marks.

Police were searching for either a dark grey Chevy Silverado with a Michigan license plate #CSP838 or a 2020 burgundy Chevy Silverado with the license plate #EBR4234.

Anyone who saw Lillianna or the vehicles as described by authorities were instructed to call 911 or the Marysville Police Department at (810) 364-6300.

