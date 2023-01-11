ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys drop to 0-4 in conference play with 83-63 road loss to Utah State

By WyoSports Staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 3 days ago
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team fell to 5-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play with an 83-63 loss to Utah State on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah.

The Cowboys struggled mightily on both sides of the floor and were down to just eight available scholarship players because of an influx of injuries. UW was without Noah Reynolds (concussion), Brendan Wenzel (knee), Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), Kenny Foster (back) and Graham Ike (lower right leg) against the Aggies, who improved to 14-3 and 3-1 with the win.

