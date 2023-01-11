ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Anglers despair as trapped seal eats Essex lake’s stocks like it’s ‘in Waitrose’

By Alexandra Topping
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XsmU_0kAo6Y0S00

A seal trapped in a fishing lake has “found himself in a branch of Waitrose” and has no incentive to escape, according to an expert.

The animal has evaded multiple attempts at capture since first being spotted at Rochford Reservoir, in Essex, almost a month ago, the BBC reported.

Simon Dennis, a marine medic and member of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), said the seal needed to be caught for its own welfare but was happily eating the fish in the lake. He said it was likely that it had swum up an inlet and become stuck in the reservoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTxnc_0kAo6Y0S00
The animal has evaded multiple attempts at capture. Photograph: Wayne Alderton

“But now it probably has no incentive to leave as it’s found itself in a branch of Waitrose and it’s munching its way through the fish.”

The seal appears to be unaware of the fishing ban, in place since its arrival, with local experts saying it has been enjoying the contents of the reservoir since about 12 December.

The reservoir is owned by Rochford district council but has been licensed to Nick North, of Marks Hall Fisheries, for 11 years. North told the BBC his staff were working with the council, BDMLR, the Environment Agency and Essex constabulary’s wildlife team to rescue the seal, but attempts last week had failed as it had slipped under a net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHuAo_0kAo6Y0S00
The seal appears to be unaware of the fishing ban. Photograph: Wayne Alderton

North said the lake was “one of the best park angling lakes for all types of anglers”, and the seal was having a detrimental effect. “To see all this lost due to a seal getting into a lake where it doesn’t belong is ridiculous,” he said. “When I asked about the damage the seal was causing to my stock of fish, I was told that didn’t come into consideration as the seals were a protected species and the fish weren’t. This seal needs to be removed as soon as possible. Seals live in the sea, not freshwater lakes.”

The BDMLR said: “We do want this animal to be relocated as much as the angling community do – it cannot exhibit normal ‘seal’ behaviour on its own – they are social, colony animals – and all agencies involved do appreciate the detrimental effect on the other species in the lake.”

Dennis said the seal appeared to have slight injuries – possibly some fishing line caught on a flipper – and an eye injury, but seemed to be feeding normally.

“It’s a delicate balance of rescuing the seal for its own welfare, but not stressing it out,” he said.

Dave Sperring, of Rochford district council, apologised for the inconvenience to fishers. He asked residents to keep away from the area for safety and to keep dogs on a lead.

Comments / 10

Guest
2d ago

Lol this seal has found itself The Garden of Eden. Plenty of food. And no predators trying to eat it. Everyone just mad it’s fishing without a license 🤣

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach

A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
The Independent

Agile two-legged fox hops around garden in Derbyshire

Footage shows a two-legged fox nimbly moving through a garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.Phil and Jane Carter told the BBC they often get visited by foxes and this unique one stayed for about 45 minutes looking for food.Experts believe the animal is likely to have been disabled from birth and fed by humans.“We’ve never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliffStunning northern lights dance in Alaskan night sky in timelapse footageDog looks profoundly disturbed after being neutered
natureworldnews.com

Florida Divers Find Ancient Megalodon Tooth Riddled with Gashes Consistent with Bite Marks

An ancient megalodon tooth was discovered by Florida divers covered in gashes that look a lot like bite marks. An expert explains a likely scenario of how this happened. Shark tooth hunting and scuba diving business Aquanutz Scuba Diving Charters in Venice, Florida posted photos of the finger-length tooth on Facebook on Monday. The bite marks on the photos, according to Aquanutz, are some of the best they have ever seen on a (meg) megalodon.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy