Google searches show Ohio’s top 7 New Year’s resolutions include travel, getting in shape and shoring up finances

Read full article on original website
Related
Making moonshine at home? In Ohio? How the state might lead a movement: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A proposed bill seeks to allow Ohioans to produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit. We’re talking about the long overdue legalization of homemade liquor on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Ohio woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam
"They wanted me to buy three gift cards for $500 each," Glaser said. "And then, they would send me, the next day, the $50,000."
unioncountydailydigital.com
How’s Your Broadband Speed?
The State of Ohio is working to make sure every Ohioan has access to high-speed internet and it needs your help. The Federal Government recently released new maps showing internet availability and speed in Ohio. Past maps have not been entirely accurate and have often overestimated local internet accessibility. But through Friday, January 13, you can help provide crucial feedback to the federal government that will ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible to expand high-speed internet.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
sciotopost.com
You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
Miami Valley agencies prepare for increased food need as emergency SNAP benefits end
"At The Foodbank, we're always prepared preparing for crisis, whether that be tornadoes, whether that be COVID, whether that be hurricanes across the United States," The Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale said.
Derek Merrin’s lesson on how not to make peace in the Ohio Republican party: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Derek Merrin is asserting that he is the leader of the House GOP, even though he lost the House speaker’s race to fellow Republican Jason Stephens last week. We’re talking about sour grapes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
AES Ohio warns of scams offering lower payments
AES Ohio said if contractors or employees visit customers' homes, they will be carrying an AES Ohio badge.
WFMJ.com
Rise of electric vehicles threaten funding for Ohio highways
Cleaner air and less pain at the pump may sound good to many, but the rise of electric powered vehicles poses a problem for the Ohio Department of Transportation. As vehicles become more efficient and getting better gas mileage, an increasing number of vehicles don’t require any gas at all.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0