The Middlebury men's ice hockey team scored twice in the third period, but Plattsburgh State held off a late Panther surge for the 3-2 victory in Chip Kenyon '85 Arena. Plattsburgh struck first just 6:55 into the opening period. Matt Araujo fired a shot from the left circle that was saved by Middlebury goalie Adam Wisco. The rebound fell kindly for Luk Jirousek, who flipped it past Wisco and into the goal.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO