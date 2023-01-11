ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Late Surge Not Enough As Cardinals Outlast Panthers

The Middlebury men's ice hockey team scored twice in the third period, but Plattsburgh State held off a late Panther surge for the 3-2 victory in Chip Kenyon '85 Arena. Plattsburgh struck first just 6:55 into the opening period. Matt Araujo fired a shot from the left circle that was saved by Middlebury goalie Adam Wisco. The rebound fell kindly for Luk Jirousek, who flipped it past Wisco and into the goal.
#7 Women’s Hockey Outlasts #9 Colby 3-2

The #7 Middlebury women's ice hockey team outlasted ninth-ranked Colby 3-2 in the opening game of the series. The teams will face off again in the Jack Kelley Rink on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers got out to a quick start, but Cat Appleyard's one-timer after a faceoff...
Women’s Basketball Comeback Bid Falls Just Short At Colby

A fourth quarter rally from the Middlebury women's basketball team was not enough to overcome Colby, as the Mules hung on for a 63-59 victory on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the first in conference play for the Panthers. HIGHLIGHTS. Colby stormed out to a15-3 lead. Caroline Smith contributing11 points...
Men’s Swimming and Diving Eases Past Bowdoin 171-128

The Middlebury men's swimming and diving team earned a 171-128 victory over Bowdoin on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers picked up their second home win of the season. Luke McNamara touched the wall first during both the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:01.72) and the 200 butterfly (1:54.72) events, respectively. Riley Griffis also took...
Middlebury Earns Fifth-Straight NFHCA Coaching Staff Of The Year Award

The Middlebury field hockey coaching staff has earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III national praise for the fifth-straight season. Borgen Family Head Coach of Field Hockey Katharine DeLorenzo, alongside assistant coaches Lauren McNally and Andrea Way, led the Panthers to their fifth-consecutive NESCAC and NCAA Titles this year.
Elise Morris Named NCAA DIII LGBTQ OneTeam Award Recipient

Middlebury's Elise Morris of the women's soccer team has been named the 2021-22 NCAA Division III LGBTQ OneTeam Award recipient as announced live at the organization's annual convention. The honor is presented annually for the service, leadership, and promotion of inclusion by a member of the LGBTQ community within collegiate athletics.
Alpine Kicks Off Bates Carnival With Giant Slalom

The Middlebury alpine ski team kicked off the Bates Carnival, racing in the giant slalom (GS) at Sunday River. The Panthers close out the first weekend of competition with the slalom on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS. Alexandra Cossette was the first finisher for the women, placing 12th with a two-run time of...
