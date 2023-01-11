ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in sucker-punch killing of Chelsea bouncer: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly throwing a blind-sided punch, killing a bouncer in Manhattan late last year, police said. Earl Gumbs, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the death of 61-year-old Duane Patterson in front of Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, according to the NYPD. Gumbs punched Patterson in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement on Dec. 24, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Sentencing for last 5 in Bronx 'Junior' murder case

More than four years after the brutal gang murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, the final five men implicated in his death will be sentenced Friday, bringing a close to the painful chapter for the city and his family. Sentencing for last 5 in...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Boy, 14, slashed with box cutter in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a teen inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said. The victim, 14, was getting off of an L train at the Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue station around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he bumped into the suspect, according to authorities. This led to an argument that turned physical, police said. The attacker then cut the victim on his arm with a box cutter before running away, per the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached

The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in front of an apartment building in East Harlem Friday night, police said. The 25-year-old man was discovered by officers with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street around 10:13 p.m., according to the NYPD.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos

Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos. Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Nassau County GOP chairman on Rep. George Santos’ refusal to resign

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party called for Rep. George Santos to resign from office on Wednesday over his fabrications about his career and personal life. Nassau County GOP officials said constituent calls in Santos’ district will be redirected to Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Top moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 80th annual Golden Globes honored achievements in the world of television and film Tuesday night, and it was full of noteworthy moments. Josh McBride, a lifestyle and entertainment expert, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about big moments from the Golden Globes. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

