BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a teen inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said. The victim, 14, was getting off of an L train at the Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue station around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he bumped into the suspect, according to authorities. This led to an argument that turned physical, police said. The attacker then cut the victim on his arm with a box cutter before running away, per the NYPD.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO