Virginia State

Inside Nova

InFive: Pie shop closing, bus bomb threat and clearing skies

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. After 20 years in Occoquan, Mom’s Apple Pie – a favorite of at least three U.S. presidents – is closing its location in town. But don’t despair, the pies will still be there. 4. Bus bomb...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: National Merit problems, Woodbridge bank robbery and a rainy evening

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. 4. Bank robbery in Woodbridge. A masked robber got...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight

If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch

Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

Police investigate bomb threat aboard Forest Park High School bus

A busload of students leaving Forest Park High School in Woodbridge had to be turned around Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat. After the bus returned to the school, students students were safely removed, Prince William County police said in a news release. Police isolated the unoccupied bus and conducted...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax again behind Philly in annual home sales across Mid-Atlantic

It was back to its familiar spot – #2 in the Mid-Atlantic – for the Fairfax County home-sales market in 2022. With 14,484 home sales during the 12-month period, Fairfax County finished second to Philadelphia (17,274) among the 70-some jurisdictions that are part of the Bright MLS catchment area that includes the District of Columbia, Delaware and portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Guest opinion: Yes, Virginia, we have a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs. Indeed, so many data center companies have chosen to locate in Northern Virginia that we now host the largest concentration of data centers in the world.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg

Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County

After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
whro.org

Recycling in Virginia needs help, task force tells lawmakers

Kristi Rines often hears from Virginia Beach residents who are confused about what to recycle. As the city’s recycling coordinator, people come to her asking about all sorts of items, many of them plastic. “They’ll be like, ‘well what about egg cartons?’ And I say no,” Rines said. “And...
VIRGINIA STATE

