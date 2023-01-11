Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
InFive: Pie shop closing, bus bomb threat and clearing skies
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. After 20 years in Occoquan, Mom’s Apple Pie – a favorite of at least three U.S. presidents – is closing its location in town. But don’t despair, the pies will still be there. 4. Bus bomb...
Inside Nova
InFive: National Merit problems, Woodbridge bank robbery and a rainy evening
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. 4. Bank robbery in Woodbridge. A masked robber got...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight
If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
cardinalnews.org
Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
NBC Washington
Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch
Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Inside Nova
Police investigate bomb threat aboard Forest Park High School bus
A busload of students leaving Forest Park High School in Woodbridge had to be turned around Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat. After the bus returned to the school, students students were safely removed, Prince William County police said in a news release. Police isolated the unoccupied bus and conducted...
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
Virginia education advocate: Classroom violence threat has teachers scared
The leader of the Commonwealth's largest teacher organization says teachers in Virginia scared to come to work, because of the threat of violence in their classroom.
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
Inside Nova
Fairfax again behind Philly in annual home sales across Mid-Atlantic
It was back to its familiar spot – #2 in the Mid-Atlantic – for the Fairfax County home-sales market in 2022. With 14,484 home sales during the 12-month period, Fairfax County finished second to Philadelphia (17,274) among the 70-some jurisdictions that are part of the Bright MLS catchment area that includes the District of Columbia, Delaware and portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
WTOP
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Inside Nova
Guest opinion: Yes, Virginia, we have a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs. Indeed, so many data center companies have chosen to locate in Northern Virginia that we now host the largest concentration of data centers in the world.
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Inside Nova
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
Virginia moms advocate for stronger gun storage laws after school shooting
Hundreds of advocates with the group Moms Demand Action came to the Virginia State Capitol on Friday to urge lawmakers to pass gun reform, including stronger firearm storage laws.
Inside Nova
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
whro.org
Recycling in Virginia needs help, task force tells lawmakers
Kristi Rines often hears from Virginia Beach residents who are confused about what to recycle. As the city’s recycling coordinator, people come to her asking about all sorts of items, many of them plastic. “They’ll be like, ‘well what about egg cartons?’ And I say no,” Rines said. “And...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Comments / 0