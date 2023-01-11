ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Blue Devil Stars Meet as Head Coaches in Pitt-Duke Game

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pu00L_0kAo18HQ00

The Pitt Panthers, led by a former Blue Devil, will face a Duke team coached by one of their own this week.

PITTSBURGH -- It is impossible for Pitt to play Duke and for the Panthers' head coach's past as a star player and important assistant coach for the Blue Devils to take a backseat. As Jeff Capel gets set to return to his old stomping grounds, he's preparing to face off with another Mike Krzyzewski disciple.

Capel and his Panthers will meet Jon Scheyer's No. 24 Blue Devils and the common beginnings of these two coaches is at the center of pregame discussion. Because they both learned so much of what they know about basketball from the same man, the personality of Capel and Scheyer's teams is very similar.

“There probably are some similarities. A lot of the terminology will probably be the same. Jon and I both played for Coach so the things that we were taught, the things that were instilled in us that I think we both really believe in the way a game should be played, the way a team should be."

That said, Capel thinks both he and Scheyer have put their own stamp on the teams they coach, despite both being in the shadow of great tradition at their respective programs.

"Jon has done a good job of putting his imprint on the program in his first year," Capel said. "It’s a very difficult task but you can see it and I like to think that I’ve done some things my way here and the other places I’ve been.”

But underneath the competition is mutual respect between the two decorated former Blue Devils. Capel knew when he met Scheyer at the 2010 Final Four that he was a sharp basketball mind and a coach with lots of potential.

While they didn't play together, they both enjoyed lots of success as players and are no trying to make their names as opposing coaches, something Scheyer said he didn't think they'd ever do.

"Capel's been a really good friend for a while now," Scheyer said. "I don't think either of us would have guessed when we met that we'd be in this position playing each other."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Lands Commitment from LSU Transfer RB Derrick Davis

Pitt's 2023 Recruiting Class Learns ACC's Physical Demands at Clemson Game

Pitt Counting on Chemistry to Help Them Bounce Back

Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Transported Back to Buffalo

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Declares for NFL Draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

High-flying recruit joins Cameron Crazies

The Cameron Crazies helped inspire Duke basketball's come-from-behind 77-69 win at home over the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday night. And the program's famed student section even found time to chip in with Blue Devil recruiting efforts. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore, an ...
DURHAM, NC
WSPA 7News

Clemson falls at number 16 Duke

Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
CLEMSON, SC
BlueDevilCountry

Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings

During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews

Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh

Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)

A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023.  Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below.&nbsp…
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt to close English Language Institute

For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

St. Joseph's Church in Bloomfield permanently closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is closing another church.Saint Joseph's Church in Bloomfield has been under renovation and hasn't celebrated mass in five months. Parishioners were eagerly awaiting its reopening when they got the devastating news at a meeting Wednesday that it is closing.The church has been a fixture in the community for 150 years. When parishioners found out the doors were closed for good, they were devastated."Taking the church out is taking the heart and soul out of the community," parishioner Dave Mence said.Mence has been a parishioner at the church for over a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
953
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy