Sleep is a crucial part of our health. Nutrition experts say to improve sleep, it's less about what you're eating and more about when you're eating it. “Imagine eating a big old steak, which I have nothing against. I think steak's awesome, but when we're having it way too close to bed, sometimes we're tossing and turning because it just takes longer to break down certain foods when we eat them too closely to our bedtime,” said Yasi Ansari, a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “So foods that are higher in protein foods that might be higher in certain fats.”

9 DAYS AGO