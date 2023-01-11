Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Central Missouri taps Missouri high school legend as defensive coordinator
After a season in Oregon, one of the fixtures of Missouri football is returning to the state. Greg Jones will be the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri's Liberty North High School and prior to that...
fox4kc.com
Everything to Know for the 2023 NWSL Draft
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder he can’t have his 29 dogs back Thursday. For months, FOX4 has told you about concerns for the well-being of the dogs living on a junk-filled property in Pleasant Hill on Roush Road and for users of the Katy Trail nearby after seven dog bites.
mvnews.org
Girls Basketball loses to Shawnee Mission North with a score of 22-27
fox4kc.com
NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick Announces Future Plans
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
Spring Hill gets first stop light in town's history
Spring Hill's first stop light is more than just a traffic signal, it's a symbol of growth in a city that continues to add more residents.
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
Kansas City Restaurant Week has officially begun Friday as 216 restaurants from a variety of cuisines and diets all around the area participate.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Kansas City Public Schools only calling for two schools to close now
After criticism, Kansas City Public Schools now only plans to close two buildings -- Longfellow and Troost elementary schools -- instead of 10.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
Friends remember victims killed in crash after KCK police chase
Friends of Gabriela Trejo-Garcia who was killed after a crash during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase say they want justice.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Here’s the winning numbers for $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot, game’s 2nd highest
After no winners in Tuesday night's drawing, the prize has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. It's the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
fox4kc.com
PET PICK: Zaria
KANSAS CITY, Mo – Welcome Zaria today and give her a fur-ever home. Zaria is available at Great Plains SPCA!
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Another not very wet system to zip by (FRI-1/13)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now approaching the halfway point to meteorological winter in Kansas City. This started on Dec. 1 and runs through the last day of February. And here we sit at a whopping 1.7 inches of snow officially at KCI. There is no snow expected...
