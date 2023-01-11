ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Everything to Know for the 2023 NWSL Draft

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder he can’t have his 29 dogs back Thursday. For months, FOX4 has told you about concerns for the well-being of the dogs living on a junk-filled property in Pleasant Hill on Roush Road and for users of the Katy Trail nearby after seven dog bites.
CASS COUNTY, MO
mvnews.org

Girls Basketball loses to Shawnee Mission North with a score of 22-27

(Visited 37 times, 37 visits today) This is junior Luke Wood’s second year on the JagWire newspaper staff and he will be stepping up to the role of co-photo editor. Outside of the JagWire staff, Luke works on his cars, plays video games, and plays baseball. Other activities Luke enjoys include listening to music, learning welding, and riding jet skis. Luke is very excited to see what he can do as a co-photo editor this year.
SHAWNEE, KS
fox4kc.com

NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick Announces Future Plans

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder he can’t have his 29 dogs back Thursday. For months, FOX4 has told you about concerns for the well-being of the dogs living on a junk-filled property in Pleasant Hill on Roush Road and for users of the Katy Trail nearby after seven dog bites.
CASS COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case

NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Zaria

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Welcome Zaria today and give her a fur-ever home. Zaria is available at Great Plains SPCA!
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy