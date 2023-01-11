The undefeated (15-0) Cape Central Boys Basketball team had their yearly rivalry game against the (3-8) Notre Dame Bulldogs. The Bulldogs came into the game off a loss to the New Madrid County Central Eagles, with a score of 65-52. While the undefeated Tigers came into the game a dominant win over the Jennings Warriors 84-54. The Notre Dame Bulldogs versus the common opponents between The Tigers and themselves are 0-5 while the Tigers were 8-0. The common opponents being the Charleston Bluejays, Sikeston Bulldogs, New Madrid County Central Eagles, and Park Hills Central. With the Bulldogs record this game had the feel of a blowout before it even started, while the Bulldogs did well to keep the game at reach in the 1st half with a score of 32-21. The Tigers turned it on in the second half as they held the Bulldogs to 11 points while the Tigers scored 33 of their own. The Tigers were led by a barrage of threes by junior guard Jay Reynolds. Who ended the night with 26 points. With the scoring surge from Reynolds, the Tigers ended the game on top with a final score of 65-32, to improve to 15-0. Their next game is against the Hazelwood Central Hawks Friday night 1/13.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO