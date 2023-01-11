ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Newark Advocate

Watkins Memorial boys basketball perseveres to tip scale against Licking Heights

PATASKALA — Sam Johnson has spent enough time on the bench this season, so it was not where the Watkins Memorial boys basketball senior wanted to be Friday. Sent back into the game with four fouls, Johnson had one more opportunity to make amends. Two driving layups for Johnson lifted Watkins Memorial to a 50-48 victory at rival Licking Heights in Licking County League-Buckeye Division play.
PATASKALA, OH
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker

This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Marion Star

Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings

MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night. The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league. ...
SHELBY, OH
capecentraltiger.com

Cape Central Boys Basketball vs. Notre Dame 1/10/23

The undefeated (15-0) Cape Central Boys Basketball team had their yearly rivalry game against the (3-8) Notre Dame Bulldogs. The Bulldogs came into the game off a loss to the New Madrid County Central Eagles, with a score of 65-52. While the undefeated Tigers came into the game a dominant win over the Jennings Warriors 84-54. The Notre Dame Bulldogs versus the common opponents between The Tigers and themselves are 0-5 while the Tigers were 8-0. The common opponents being the Charleston Bluejays, Sikeston Bulldogs, New Madrid County Central Eagles, and Park Hills Central. With the Bulldogs record this game had the feel of a blowout before it even started, while the Bulldogs did well to keep the game at reach in the 1st half with a score of 32-21. The Tigers turned it on in the second half as they held the Bulldogs to 11 points while the Tigers scored 33 of their own. The Tigers were led by a barrage of threes by junior guard Jay Reynolds. Who ended the night with 26 points. With the scoring surge from Reynolds, the Tigers ended the game on top with a final score of 65-32, to improve to 15-0. Their next game is against the Hazelwood Central Hawks Friday night 1/13.
NOTRE DAME, IN

