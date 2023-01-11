Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay
Another day, another time when girls high school basketball in the Panhandle produces a surprising result. Upsets in the area appear to occur on a nightly basis. The latest of which came in front of a standing-room-only audience at Central High School as the fever-pitch atmosphere lifted the home Jaguars past a rival. ...
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
Watkins Memorial boys basketball perseveres to tip scale against Licking Heights
PATASKALA — Sam Johnson has spent enough time on the bench this season, so it was not where the Watkins Memorial boys basketball senior wanted to be Friday. Sent back into the game with four fouls, Johnson had one more opportunity to make amends. Two driving layups for Johnson lifted Watkins Memorial to a 50-48 victory at rival Licking Heights in Licking County League-Buckeye Division play.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Women's advocacy group hand-delivers demand letter to NCAA 'to keep women’s collegiate sports female'
A demand letter was delivered to the NCAA on Thursday calling for an end to the practice of allowing male-born athletes to compete on women's teams.
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings
MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night. The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league. ...
Demonstrators protest NCAA’s transgender athlete inclusion
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention Thursday protested the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports and threatened the association with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s NCAA...
Cape Central Boys Basketball vs. Notre Dame 1/10/23
The undefeated (15-0) Cape Central Boys Basketball team had their yearly rivalry game against the (3-8) Notre Dame Bulldogs. The Bulldogs came into the game off a loss to the New Madrid County Central Eagles, with a score of 65-52. While the undefeated Tigers came into the game a dominant win over the Jennings Warriors 84-54. The Notre Dame Bulldogs versus the common opponents between The Tigers and themselves are 0-5 while the Tigers were 8-0. The common opponents being the Charleston Bluejays, Sikeston Bulldogs, New Madrid County Central Eagles, and Park Hills Central. With the Bulldogs record this game had the feel of a blowout before it even started, while the Bulldogs did well to keep the game at reach in the 1st half with a score of 32-21. The Tigers turned it on in the second half as they held the Bulldogs to 11 points while the Tigers scored 33 of their own. The Tigers were led by a barrage of threes by junior guard Jay Reynolds. Who ended the night with 26 points. With the scoring surge from Reynolds, the Tigers ended the game on top with a final score of 65-32, to improve to 15-0. Their next game is against the Hazelwood Central Hawks Friday night 1/13.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
