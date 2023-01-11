DropSafe Sicura, An Innovative Hypodermic Needle with a Transparent Safety Shield and Fully Automated Safety Mechanism, Received US FDA 510(k) Clearance

Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Quantum computing breakthrough! Engineers discover technique that could create billion-qubit chips
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian engineers have stumbled across a new way to control electrons which play a key role in quantum computing. The breakthrough could open the door to making billion-qubit quantum computer chips a reality. Here’s what you need to know about quantum computing:. Computers use “bits”...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
How AI Found the Words to Kill Cancer Cells
Using new machine learning techniques, researchers at UC San Francisco, in collaboration with a team at IBM Research, have developed a virtual molecular library of thousands of “command sentences” for cells, based on combinations of “words” that guided engineered immune cells to seek out and tirelessly kill cancer cells.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
3DPrint.com
Bioprinting Automation for Drug Discovery to Be Developed by Molecular Devices and Advanced Solutions
Molecular Devices, a Silicon Valley manufacturer of laboratory equipment, has partnered with bioprinting company Advanced Solutions Life Sciences to develop 3D biology automation technologies for drug discovery. As part of the commercial partnership, Molecular Devices will market Advanced Solutions’ bioprinting platform BioAssemblyBot 400 (BAB 400), an intelligent six-axis robotic arm...
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
Futurism
Startup Says It's Started Releasing Chemical Into Atmosphere to Dim Sun
A small environmental startup called Make Sunsets has started injecting sulfur dioxide particles into the stratosphere in an effort to ever-so-slightly cool the planet, a provocative and unproven method of combating a growing climate crisis. As The Washington Post reports, the company's CEO and founder Luke Iseman released six-foot helium...
aiexpress.io
Integrated photonic circuits could help close the ‘terahertz gap’
Bridging the “terahertz hole “depends upon synthesizing arbitrary waveforms within the terahertz area enabling purposes that require each slender band sources for sensing and few-cycle drives for classical and quantum objects. Nevertheless, a realization of custom-tailored waveforms wanted for these purposes must be improved on account of restricted flexibility for optical rectification of femtosecond pulses in bulk crystals.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Litigation: Responding to Employees, Desktop Metal Addressed FDA Regulation Concerns
As companies scale, lawsuits are par for the course. Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is no stranger to the legal practice, as it has already been engaged in suits with competitor Markforged. Class action suits are more likely to come up when stock prices drop, however, with angry investors compiling claims of false advertising and inflated revenue expectations. We saw it during the 3D printing bust of the last cycle and we’re seeing it again with Desktop during this slump, as a class action suit was filed against the company in December 2021.
agupdate.com
2023 Cattle Market Outlook
The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought, there was no shortage of complex obstacles – many with effects that will carry through well beyond 2023. This Market Intel is a deep dive into the 2023 cattle outlook, and what producers can do to position themselves for what lies ahead.
Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system
DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes...
tobaccoreporter.com
FDA Accepts L!X Pouches’ Marketing Application
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review TJP Labs’ premarket tobacco product application for L!X nicotine pouches. “TJP Labs created L!X nicotine pouches for adult (21+) users of nicotine-containing products who cannot or choose not to discontinue nicotine use, especially those who wish to transition to noncombustible, oral-use products,” said TJP Labs CEO David Richmond-Peck in a statement.
tctmd.com
Exercise Intensity, Not Volume, Linked to Atherosclerosis Progression in Men
For middle-aged and older men, new data suggest that it’s how hard they exercise, not how much, that may be contributing to the paradoxical increase in coronary atherosclerosis seen in athletes. Very-vigorous-intensity exercise, such as running, rowing, or water polo, was associated with increasing coronary artery calcium (CAC) during...
Why mimicking human organs on ‘chips’ could be a gamechanger for drug research
This article was originally republished from The Conversation. Bringing a new drug to market costs billions of dollars and can take over a decade. These high monetary and time investments are both strong contributors to today’s skyrocketing health care costs and significant obstacles to delivering new therapies to patients. One big reason behind these barriers is the lab models researchers use to develop drugs in the first place.
iheart.com
The East is DUMPING the U.S. dollar & YOUR money will SUFFER
2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop new software for unlocking cancer's ancestry
Could knowing where your ancestors came from be the key to better cancer treatments? Maybe, but where would that key fit? How can we trace cancer's ancestral roots to modern-day solutions? For Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Research Professor Alexander Krasnitz, the answers may lie deep within vast databases and hospital archives containing hundreds of thousands of tumor samples.
Phys.org
Raman spectroscopy method for rapid identification of beer spoilage bacteria
In a study published in Analytical Methods, a research group led by Li Bei from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed the rapid detection of beer spoilage bacteria based on label-free surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) technology. Lactic acid...
Medagadget.com
Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Size to Cross USD 6,013 Mn by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,442.82 million in 2021 to US$ 6,013.27 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.3% during 2021–2028. Factors driving the market’s growth are the increasing elderly population in world, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.
POLITICO
Tracking the AI apocalypse
It’s time, readers, that we answer the big question. No, not “but how does the blockchain actually work” — or “what am I actually going to do in the metaverse” — or even “wen Lambo.”. I’m talking about the big question: Is...
The FDA Is No Longer Requiring Animal Testing for New Drugs
Since 1938, the FDA has required all new drugs to be tested on animals before entering clinical trials, and eventually the U.S. market. However, many see these tests as not only cruel, but also unnecessary, thanks to all of the modern technology that can be used instead. Article continues below...
