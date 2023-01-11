Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Alabama Basketball Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers
LSU is 12-4 (1-3 SEC) under new coach Matt McMahon. The Tigers are currently on a three-game losing streak, dropping games at Kentucky, at Texas A&M, and at home against Florida. LSU also lost a close game earlier this season to a Kansas State team that has proven to be very good.
Alabama Football: 3 potential candidates for next defensive coordinator
After spending the last four seasons as Alabama football’s defensive coordinator, it was officially announced Friday afternoon that Pete Golding would be departing Tuscaloosa for the same role at Ole Miss. As a result of this news, who are some potential candidates that could fill the vacant DC position for the Crimson Tide in 2023?
Basketball World Beware, Alabama Chasing History: All Things CW
The Crimson Tide may have a proud basketball tradition, but Nate Oats' latest team could end up being the best in program history as it starts to eye March Madness.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football earns commitment from Arkansas DB transfer
Purdue football is receiving a gift of a safety from the transfer portal. Former Arkansas DB Anthony Brown Jr. has committed to the Boilermakers. In an announcement via Twitter, Brown posted a picture of himself in Purdue gear, along with the caption “Boiler Up That’s It That’s All!” and the word “committed” across the photo.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Alabama Defense Bolstered By Returning Lineman
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season 11-2 and Sugar Bowl champions. The Tide will undergo its usual offseason roster management and coaching turnover but on Tuesday Alabama received news that an experienced player would be returning to the team for a fifth season. Senior Justin Eboigbe took to...
Outfielder Faith Hensley Explains Why She Transferred to Alabama
The 2022 MAC Player of the Year was one of Alabama's biggest grabs from the transfer portal this offseason.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?
Could the Rebels make a move at the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide?
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Question of the Day 1/13. Executive order...
Look: Nick Saban's Final College Football Top 25 List Revealed
It seems Nick Saban just couldn't get the taste of that 52-49 loss to Tennessee out of his mouth when it came to his final Top 25 list. On Wednesday, USA Today released the 63 ballots that comprised their coaches poll, one of which was Nick Saban's. Here's how he ranked his best 25: ...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama
Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Question of the Day 1/13. Executive order calls for more charter schools. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive...
