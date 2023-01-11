Are you looking for a show that combines the best of Sherlock Holmes, Ghostbusters, and Doctor Who? Netflix might have you covered with Lockwood and Co. The forthcoming supernatural thriller series, which comes from Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, Ant-Man), will launch exclusively on Netflix on January 27, so it's about time that we got a proper look at what Lockwood and Co. is all about – and helpfully, the world's best streaming service has just released the first trailer for the series, which you can check out below.

2 DAYS AGO