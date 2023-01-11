Read full article on original website
Latest PlayStation 5 Update Preps Console for Upcoming DualSense Edge Controller
Sony’s new PlayStation 5 update is delivering support for the highly-anticipated DualSense Edge controller. Available to download now, the update arrives less than two weeks ahead of the controller’s scheduled launch on January 26. The 6.50 patch is 1GB and for the most part, encompasses the typical software...
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?
Players can pick up First Class Trouble, Gamedec — Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, which are free to download, play, and keep from the Epic Games Store, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12. First Class Trouble, from developer Invisible Walls, is a survival and social deduction game (presented in third-person perspective)....
Overwatch 2 Ana guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay
In Overwatch 2, Ana is undoubtedly one of the most notable support heroes. Her legacy speaks for itself. This retired sniper was the first hero to be added to Overwatch following its release in 2016 and, since then, she’s been a consistently prominent support hero. Her abilities are relatively simple yet deadly. Even in Overwatch 2, where the heroes are considerably more complicated to play against thanks to amped-up abilities and higher health stores, Ana can still turn the tide and help secure a win for her team.
Assassin's Creed Mirage looks to fix my biggest problem with Valhalla
Ubisoft has revealed that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage will return to its roots to deliver a more focused experience that pays homage to the original games. In an interview with GamesRadar (opens in new tab) about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, creative director Stephane Boudon explained that the developer has been listening to series fans who want to see the series return to a more streamlined experience. "Mirage’s creation has been the convergence of several inputs," said Boundon. “We started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs on a more intimate scale. It resonates with us as well as developers, and this was the starting point of the project."
The weirdest and most wonderful products CES 2023 had to offer
One of the most exciting and fascinating aspects of CES 2023 is walking through the showfloor once the main event opens. There are guaranteed to be several eye-catching products and concepts that test the boundaries of whimsy and imagination. And while it’s nearly impossible to sample all of the offerings...
Microsoft announces Xbox Developer_Direct game show for January 25th
Microsoft is holding a “Developer_Direct” event on January 25th. Together with Bethesda, Microsoft is getting ready to detail its plans for Xbox this year, which should include a closer look at some Xbox games expected soon and important Xbox Game Pass additions. “Presented by the game creators themselves...
PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023
So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
Popular Steam Game Taken Down by "Massive Attack"
The developers of one of the most popular games on Steam have confirmed servers had to be taken down this morning due to a "massive attack." If you've noticed servers issues lately and fewer people playing Goose Goose Duck, it's because the game has been under constant attack since last month when it began to explode in popularity, which explains how it went from 640,324 players -- the 8th highest on Steam ever -- to just 1,413. The servers have been going down like crazy, and they once again had to be taken down today.
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
Don’t miss Currys epic floorcare January Sales
Currys has launched the New Year in style with its epic floorcare January Sales (opens in new tab), offering major price cuts on some of the biggest brands in the world, including Samsung, Vax and Hoover. Keeping your floors clean - be they carpet, hardwood, laminate or lino - doesn’t...
Windows 8 is dead and we’re dancing on its grave - this is why it sucked
This week is the end of an unpleasant era and I couldn’t be more excited. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will finally stop receiving security updates, a decade after their initial releases. There will be no more updates for the Microsoft Edge Browser and more third-party apps will soon follow suit, like how Google Chrome support for the two operating systems will end in the following month. This means users that still rely on the old OS will be left on their own, and will have to make the switch to newer, more usable software.
Perks and Rec: Get up to 75% off Nintendo Switch games
Get up to 75% off games for your Switch. Plus, deals on Pair Eyewear and Kate Spade wallets.
I adore the Meta Quest Pro, but what I really want is an Oculus Quest 3
I can’t put down the Meta Quest Pro. Ever since I first slipped the headset on to test it out I’ve been blown away by its performance, and my Quest 2 – once the best among the gadgets I own – now sits gathering dust as I ignore it in favor of this new champion of VR. Yet even as I sit here, impatient and longing for the Quest Pro on its charging station, I know the real truth of the situation: I’m not in love with the Meta Quest Pro. I’m in love with the Oculus Quest 3 hiding inside of it.
Two months with the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover and I’m a grudging water-cooled mattress convert
It turns out that being a reviewer of sleep tech is a lot like being Goldilocks. Before you ask, yes I do have an unhealthy preoccupation with porridge - salted, not sweet - but that’s not where this already slightly painful analogy is going. Testing sleep tech is all...
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
