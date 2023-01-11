Read full article on original website
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
Semi-truck fire on I-5 to cause delays
A semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames on Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed, accompanied by traffic delays, on the northbound Interstate 5. The fire was first reported at 8:52 a.m. on the right shoulder of the northbound I-5 near the Highway 14 interchange, according to representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
Emergency responders assist drivers after vehicle collision in Newhall
Emergency personnel assisted drivers after a two-vehicle collision Thursday night, though there was conflicting information regarding the details surrounding it, according to reports. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue, said Kaitlyn Aldana, Fire Department...
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
Car plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre
A crash was captured on camera after a car plows into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.Sierra Madre Police say the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant called 'The Only Place in Town,' located at 110 West Sierra Madre Boulevard. The car was heading south on Auburn Avenue when the driver barreled into the protective k-rails outside the patio of the restaurant, keeping the vehicle from reacting the patio of the restaurant.In the video you see the car crash into the patio, nearly hitting two people walking nearby. Traffic was diverted around the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.
Driver critically injured in crash on Mariposa Road Thursday night
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a red sedan was critically injured following a crash on Mariposa Road Thursday night. Emergency workers were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road and Live Oak Street at 6:35 p.m., on January 12, 2023, in the city of Hesperia. Upon arrival,...
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Woman reported missing, last seen in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER – A 29-year-old woman was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in Lancaster. Candace Ciera Johnson was last seen at around 10 a.m. Thursday near the 45500 block of Corkwood Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs...
PWD will continue emergency aid plan
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, extended an agreement to provide aid during emergencies to the smaller mutual water agencies in the Valley. The District is already part of a similar agreement, approved, in August 2021, among the members of the Antelope Valley State...
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
