Warriors rout Spurs before NBA-record crowd at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
Valanciunas scores 33 points, Pelicans beat Pistons 116-110
DETROIT (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-110 on Friday night. “JV had a monster game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He dominated in the post and he dominated on the boards and we needed every point and every rebound."
Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500...
Edwards, Timberwolves bounce back to beat short-handed Suns
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
NBA Podcast: On parity, KD's injury, the Bucks, and the Nuggets
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The reasons why this NBA season has seen so much parity, unpredictability, and randomness. Can the Nets survive Kevin Durant's absence?. Is Brooklyn's defense built to sustain life without KD?. How...
Pacers' Haliburton out at least 2 weeks with elbow, knee injuries
The Indiana Pacers announced that point guard Tyrese Haliburton will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a sprained elbow and knee bruise. Haliburton underwent an MRI on Thursday afternoon. He's awaiting an additional opinion on the results. The 22-year-old guard suffered the injuries during the third quarter of Wednesday's...
Report: G League's Mac McClung to participate in Slam Dunk contest
G League guard Mac McClung of the Delaware Blue Coats will compete in next month's NBA Slam Dunk contest in Salt Lake City, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. McClung will become the first G League player ever to participate in the event. The 6-foot-2 guard has been an internet...
LaVine explains last-second blunder: I was trying to get a 3-point play
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine explained his decision to take a mid-range jumper while trailing by three points in the final seconds of a 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. LaVine believed he was fouled and was hoping to create an opportunity for a 3-point play. "We were...
Kraken hand Bruins 1st regulation home loss of season
The Boston Bruins were blanked 3-0 by the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, marking their first regulation loss at TD Garden since April 14, 2022. Boston began the campaign 19-0-3 at home before Thursday night. It was on a 26-0-3 run at TD Garden dating back to last season, including in the postseason. The Bruins won all three of their home playoff games last year but lost in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1.
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Report: Heat, Bucks among teams interested in Suns' Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are among some of the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns swingman Jae Crowder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Crowder has not appeared in a game for the Suns this season. The veteran forward did not want to come off the bench after starting 109 games over the last two seasons, Wojnarowski adds.
By the numbers: Delving into Bruins' 22-game home point streak
All good things must come to an end. The Seattle Kraken blanked the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Thursday night, marking Beantown's first regulation loss at TD Garden this season and ending the team's 22-game home point streak. In honor of the Bruins' dominance, we're taking a look at some of...
Matthews returns from 2-game absence in loss to Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews got back in action Saturday against the Boston Bruins. He scored a goal and added three shots in over 20 minutes of ice time during the 4-3 loss to Boston. Matthews missed two games due to an undisclosed injury. The Maple Leafs defeated the...
Report: Lakers to work out free agent Meyers Leonard
The Los Angeles Lakers will host a workout for free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Leonard has been without a team since being released by the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2021, one week after the Miami Heat traded him to the club. Prior to the deal, Miami suspended the 30-year-old for using an antisemitic slur while livestreaming himself playing video games. The NBA suspended Leonard for one week and fined him $50,000 following an investigation.
Midseason NBA Mock Draft: Whitmore joins Wembanyama at top
With the NBA season at the midway point and the college basketball campaign nearing its own, it's time to take a look at how prospects are faring ahead of the NBA draft in June. As the Association continues to increasingly prioritize offense and scoring creators with size, it's little surprise...
