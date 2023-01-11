A cold front will push off to the east on Friday morning. There can be a rain shower very early then the rest of the day will be windy, and it will turn colder with snow showers and flurries. Temperatures Friday will be dropping through the 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening. Snow showers will persist in the Laurel Highlands Friday night into Saturday morning. The total accumulation on some of the ridges of Somerset and Cambria counties could reach up to a few inches.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO