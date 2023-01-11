Read full article on original website
Windy weekend blows out clouds, won’t draw in snow
More winter days will pass in central Pennsylvania with no snow in the forecast. (That could be good news or bad news, depending on your perception of snow.) What we will see this weekend is gusty winds and sunshine. According to the National Weather Service, the holiday weekend will be mostly clear and mild.
WGAL
Code Blue Alert to go in effect this weekend for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A code blue alert will be activated this weekend for Lancaster County. The alert will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to cold and windy conditions. The code blue alert will also be in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
Route 15 reopened in Adams County after multiple crashes, including fatal: PennDOT
This story has been updated to share corrected information from police. All southbound lanes of Route 15 in Adams County have reopened after several hours of closures stemming from two related crashes on Friday. The first crash was reported around 2:30 p.m., in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road,...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
WGAL
Update on the fatal two vehicle crash on Route 30
LATIMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Route 15 has since been reopened. A fatal two-vehicle crash has shut down a stretch of Route 15 in Adams County, according to dispatchers. The southbound lanes are closed between Latimore Valley Road/Mountain Road and the exit for Route 94 (Hanover/York Springs) in Latimore Township.
Rothman ready to serve 34th District, including Perry County
Republican Greg Rothman, formerly a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was sworn in Jan. 3 as senator for the 34th District. District 34 includes all of Perry County, as well as parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Rothman has deep roots in the district he represents, having been...
False alarm forces brief evacuation of Pa. Farm Show: officials
The Pennsylvania Farm Show was halted for less than 30 minutes Thursday after a false trip of a fire alarm, officials said. Dept. of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said fire crews responded and the Farm Show Complex was in the process of being evacuated while they investigated the source of the alarm.
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
wtaj.com
Colder air will rush into the area with gusty winds and snow showers Friday
A cold front will push off to the east on Friday morning. There can be a rain shower very early then the rest of the day will be windy, and it will turn colder with snow showers and flurries. Temperatures Friday will be dropping through the 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening. Snow showers will persist in the Laurel Highlands Friday night into Saturday morning. The total accumulation on some of the ridges of Somerset and Cambria counties could reach up to a few inches.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County
Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in PA. CDC scores 1 county at high level
The number of Pennsylvania counties a high COVID-19 community level fell from seven to one as of Thursday, while Centre County moved from low to medium.
Coroner called to crash that closed southbound lanes of Route 15
The Adams County Coroner is responding to a crash on U.S. 15 that has closed all southbound lanes Friday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and Exit: PA 94 Hanover/York Springs, in Latimore Township. All southbound lanes were still...
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
