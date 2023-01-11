Read full article on original website
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Android Authority
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8: Should you upgrade?
The Apple Watch Ultra stole the spotlight at its late 2022 launch event, but the mainstream Apple Watch Series 8 is better suited for most users. As such, the vanilla Apple Watch line will likely continue to be a very popular option, and thankfully it gets a handful of new hardware and software features over the Watch Series 7, like a new temperature sensor and crash detection. But is that enough to justify an upgrade if you already have its predecessor? Here’s a look at the Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8!
What to expect from Apple in 2023
Apple had a safe but steady year, does it have any surprises in store for 2023?
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
Apple Insider
Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays
An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the small line of backplanes, a type of electrical component, will start production in the second half of 2024. It is this small line, Young believes, that will likely assemble micro LED displays for an official launch in 2025.
iPhone 15 will reportedly miss out on this Apple-made upgrade
iPhone 15 could miss out on another Apple-made upgrade in the form of a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, as well as the previously rumored 5G modem.
Engineering error in Apple chips that would seriously harm the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 has created clashing conclusions, and it is reasonable, on the grounds that Apple blundered on another overabundance of congruity with this age of cell phones, despite the fact that it to some degree made up for it with the progressions and enhancements presented in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
PC Magazine
Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone
Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
ZDNet
Is it finally happening? Apple is apparently working on a touchscreen MacBook
Apple could finally deliver a MacBook with a touchscreen display after years of avoiding the trend that's popular on Windows laptops. Bloomberg reports that Apple engineers are actively working on the touchscreen MacBook Pro project and could introduce it as part of an upgrade from LCD to OLED. Ever since...
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive than ever
The iPhone 14 might be less than 4 months old, but, naturally, Apple is already working on its successor - the iPhone 15. For better or worse, the Cupertino company is a creature of habit, and it works its magic in a very predictable manner. Thus, come September, we will...
TechRadar
Chrome 109 upgrades video calls - but it's up to developers to add the changes
Google is currently rolling out the stable version of Chrome 109 on desktop and mobile as it adds new features - however, those features are dependent on third-party developers implementing them. The update (opens in new tab) provides new tools to improve the interactivity between their software and the browser....
