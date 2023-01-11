ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

State Republican leaders call for more water storage amid record rainfall

SACRAMENTO. Calif. — Record rainfall in California during the recent storms have invigorated a renewed push for an increase in water infrastructure funding. A group of Assembly Republican lawmakers gathered on a levee on the American River in Sacramento to call out the state’s Democratic leadership for failing to invest in water infrastructure to aid with flooding and water storage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s volatile tax system strikes again

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget

Groups that fight hunger say they’re “deeply disappointed” in the new budget proposal released Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last year, the Legislature approved $40 million to expand food assistance to low-income people over age 55, regardless of immigration status. But now, the governor wants to delay it until 2027.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)

January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California

From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
AOL Corp

It’s been a long, strange trip to breach four dams. Hopefully, more will follow | Opinion

Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
OREGON STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Census Figures Show Californians Continue to Flee from the State

The original story can be read here. In 2022 over 340,000 people fled the state of California – continuing an alarming trend of net-migration from the once thriving state. Reform California’s Carl DeMaio says high taxes, costly government mandates, surging crime, failing schools, and increasing homelessness are forcing Californians to flee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assembly Republican Leader issues statement on Newsom budget proposal

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on Gov. Newsom’s 2023-24 budget proposal:. “Democrat politicians have wasted a record surplus on new social programs and pork projects, while allowing our aging infrastructure to crumble. Now we are faced with a $22 billion deficit as a result of their fiscal recklessness. It’s high time we refocus our budget on the core functions of government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Out of Compliance Charity Was Still Soliciting Donations

In August and September 2022, the Globe shared a report by Open the Books, which sued, and then had to file 442 California Public Record Act requests – one with each state agency – in order to obtain California’s line-by-line spending by state agencies. California’s Controller, Betty Yee, rejected their sunshine request for state spending, claiming she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California's drought has led to a groundwater overdraft

Faced with ongoing drought, farmers in California have sought ways to find a precious natural resource: water.In the San Joaquin Valley, an area in central California known as the breadbasket of the world, people have long bolstered the water supply by pumping from underground basins. But experts say people have been overdrafting groundwater for years.Agriculture is a booming industry in California, employing around 420,000 people across the state and supplying more than 400 different types of crops to consumers around the world. But with limited access to water, and with rain and snow hard to come by, reservoir levels are at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says

California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy