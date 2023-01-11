Read full article on original website
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
hcplive.com
Many Patients with Chronic Pain Report Using Cannabis for Pain Management
“The fact that patients report substituting cannabis for pain medications so much underscores the need for research on the benefits and risk of using cannabis for chronic pain,” investigators stated. Access to cannabis as a pain-relieving treatment has been enabled by state cannabis laws across the country, despite having...
Medical News Today
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
hcplive.com
Misdiagnosis of Pulmonary Hypertension Common Among Pulmonologists, Cardiologists
A simulation study including both cardiologists and pulmonologists found providers failed to properly diagnose pulmonary hypertension more than 50% of the time. A simulation study assessing the care of patients with pulmonary hypertension is offering clinicians and health systems with insight into challenging aspects of care and areas for improvement in diagnosis.
hcplive.com
Early Urate-Lowering Treatment did not Increase Flare Severity, Duration in Patients with Gouty Arthritis
Findings support the concept of early urate-lowering therapy in patients experiencing gout flare under adequate prophylactic treatment. Early aggressive control of hyperuricemia, using probenecid 500 mg, in patients with gouty arthritis (GA), a chronic systemic disease with recurrent acute monoarthritis, did not significantly increase gout flare severity or duration, according to a study published in European Journal of Medical Research.1.
hcplive.com
Ileostomy Formation Results in Deterioration of Renal Function
There was no significant differences in creatinine or estimated glomerular filtration rate between the readmission group and the no readmission group. New research suggests ileostomy formation could result in the deuteriation of renal function and higher rates of hospital readmissions. A team, led by John Panizza, Department of Surgery, Royal...
Prevention
Study Finds Low-Carb Diet Significantly Helps Those With Type 2 Diabetes Manage Blood Sugars
Following a low-carb diet can help manage blood glucose in type 2 diabetics, a new study finds. Patients who followed the low-carb diet also lost 22 lbs. Experts explain if a low-carb diet is right for you. Addressing type 2 diabetes generally involves a mix of lifestyle changes and medication....
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO: Learning About Genotypes, Phenotypes of Epidermolysis Bullosa
An interview segment featuring Lal’s experiences treating epidermolysis bullosa as well as his opinions on treatment and management. In a segment of his HCPLive interview, Karan Lal, DO, MS, spoke on his experiences helping patients with the rare skin disorder known as ‘Butterfly Disease,’ or epidermolysis bullosa (EB).
hcplive.com
This Week’s Top 3 Dermatology Stories
An overview of some of the biggest articles in the dermatology field covered this week, including new breakthroughs in research. HCPLive has highlighted a number of topics in the field of dermatology this week, and 3 major examples of these covered breakthroughs in atopic dermatitis treatment, PDUFA date changes, and new classifications by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
hcplive.com
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
hcplive.com
Circumpapillary Structure in Eyes with Glaucoma Altered with Negative Pressure Induction
Circumpapillary structure measurements showed a dose-dependent increase with the induction of negative pressure. The effects of pressure changes induced by a multipressure dial on circumpapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) and capillary density measurements in patients with glaucoma was investigated in recent research. Using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), the...
hcplive.com
Vision Impairment Affects More than 1 in 4 Older Adults in the United States
Based on 2021 data from NHATS, vision impairment is more prevalent among those who are older, Hispanic, non-White, less educated, and lower income. New estimates on the prevalence of vision impairment in the United States suggest more than a quarter of adults 71 years and older had an impairment in 2021, based on data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS).
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO: Experience Treating Patients with ‘Butterfly Disease’ Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
An interview with Karan Lal on his experiences treating patients facing the rare condition known as epidermolysis bullosa. During his recent interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, spoke about the rare genetic skin disorder known as epidermolysis bullosa (EB), or the “Butterfly Disease.”. Lal functions as Affiliated Dermatology...
hcplive.com
Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes
A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
hcplive.com
Rates of Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes Expected to Balloon in US by 2060
Using data from the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study, a new analysis suggests rates of type 1 diabetes in youth may increase by 65% between now and 2060, while rates of type 2 diabetes could increase more than 600% during that same period if left unchecked. Data from a...
msn.com
The more time spent here, the better your brain, study reports
From a stroll through a local park to a few hours spent at the beach, exposure to nature at any age can offer many health benefits—such as increased feelings of calmness, improved attention, lower blood pressure and decreased risk of heart disease. According to new research published in JAMA Network Open, spending time in natural environments may also provide valuable benefits to older adults, including those with neurodegenerative diseases.
hcplive.com
FDA Updates Label for Oral Semaglutide, Making Agent a First-Line Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes
Announced by Novo Nordisk on January 12, the label update from the FDA removes a previous indication stating oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) should not be used as an initial therapy, which clears the way for the agent to be used as a first-line therapy in type 2 diabetes. The US Food...
hcplive.com
Tapering Glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day Effectively Reduces Flare Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Despite EULAR recommendations encouraging the tapering of glucocorticoids and the rapidly expanding treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, glucocorticoids are still commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage disease activity. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), tapering doses of glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day was effective in minimizing risk of flare,...
hcplive.com
Despite Improved Screening and Rates of Dyslipidemia, Prescribing Not Yet at Optimal levels
An analysis of NHANES data from 1999-2018 details the progress made with regard to cholesterol management on a population level but also provides insight into areas where room for improvement still exists. Seth Shay Martin, MD. An analysis of nationwide trends over 2 decades suggests the public health efforts and...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Albuterol/Budesonide as First-in-Class Asthma Rescue Treatment
The medication was approved for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbations in people with asthma aged 18 years and older. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved albuterol/budesonide (Airsupra), formerly known as PT027, for...
