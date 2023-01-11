ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hcplive.com

Many Patients with Chronic Pain Report Using Cannabis for Pain Management

“The fact that patients report substituting cannabis for pain medications so much underscores the need for research on the benefits and risk of using cannabis for chronic pain,” investigators stated. Access to cannabis as a pain-relieving treatment has been enabled by state cannabis laws across the country, despite having...
MICHIGAN STATE
Medical News Today

The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase

Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
hcplive.com

Misdiagnosis of Pulmonary Hypertension Common Among Pulmonologists, Cardiologists

A simulation study including both cardiologists and pulmonologists found providers failed to properly diagnose pulmonary hypertension more than 50% of the time. A simulation study assessing the care of patients with pulmonary hypertension is offering clinicians and health systems with insight into challenging aspects of care and areas for improvement in diagnosis.
hcplive.com

Early Urate-Lowering Treatment did not Increase Flare Severity, Duration in Patients with Gouty Arthritis

Findings support the concept of early urate-lowering therapy in patients experiencing gout flare under adequate prophylactic treatment. Early aggressive control of hyperuricemia, using probenecid 500 mg, in patients with gouty arthritis (GA), a chronic systemic disease with recurrent acute monoarthritis, did not significantly increase gout flare severity or duration, according to a study published in European Journal of Medical Research.1.
hcplive.com

Ileostomy Formation Results in Deterioration of Renal Function

There was no significant differences in creatinine or estimated glomerular filtration rate between the readmission group and the no readmission group. New research suggests ileostomy formation could result in the deuteriation of renal function and higher rates of hospital readmissions. A team, led by John Panizza, Department of Surgery, Royal...
hcplive.com

Karan Lal, DO: Learning About Genotypes, Phenotypes of Epidermolysis Bullosa

An interview segment featuring Lal’s experiences treating epidermolysis bullosa as well as his opinions on treatment and management. In a segment of his HCPLive interview, Karan Lal, DO, MS, spoke on his experiences helping patients with the rare skin disorder known as ‘Butterfly Disease,’ or epidermolysis bullosa (EB).
hcplive.com

This Week’s Top 3 Dermatology Stories

An overview of some of the biggest articles in the dermatology field covered this week, including new breakthroughs in research. HCPLive has highlighted a number of topics in the field of dermatology this week, and 3 major examples of these covered breakthroughs in atopic dermatitis treatment, PDUFA date changes, and new classifications by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
hcplive.com

Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis

Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
hcplive.com

Circumpapillary Structure in Eyes with Glaucoma Altered with Negative Pressure Induction

Circumpapillary structure measurements showed a dose-dependent increase with the induction of negative pressure. The effects of pressure changes induced by a multipressure dial on circumpapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) and capillary density measurements in patients with glaucoma was investigated in recent research. Using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), the...
hcplive.com

Vision Impairment Affects More than 1 in 4 Older Adults in the United States

Based on 2021 data from NHATS, vision impairment is more prevalent among those who are older, Hispanic, non-White, less educated, and lower income. New estimates on the prevalence of vision impairment in the United States suggest more than a quarter of adults 71 years and older had an impairment in 2021, based on data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS).
hcplive.com

Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes

A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
hcplive.com

Rates of Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes Expected to Balloon in US by 2060

Using data from the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study, a new analysis suggests rates of type 1 diabetes in youth may increase by 65% between now and 2060, while rates of type 2 diabetes could increase more than 600% during that same period if left unchecked. Data from a...
msn.com

The more time spent here, the better your brain, study reports

From a stroll through a local park to a few hours spent at the beach, exposure to nature at any age can offer many health benefits—such as increased feelings of calmness, improved attention, lower blood pressure and decreased risk of heart disease. According to new research published in JAMA Network Open, spending time in natural environments may also provide valuable benefits to older adults, including those with neurodegenerative diseases.
hcplive.com

Tapering Glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day Effectively Reduces Flare Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Despite EULAR recommendations encouraging the tapering of glucocorticoids and the rapidly expanding treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, glucocorticoids are still commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage disease activity. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), tapering doses of glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day was effective in minimizing risk of flare,...
hcplive.com

FDA Approves Albuterol/Budesonide as First-in-Class Asthma Rescue Treatment

The medication was approved for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbations in people with asthma aged 18 years and older. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved albuterol/budesonide (Airsupra), formerly known as PT027, for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy