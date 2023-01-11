The Carabao Cup semi-final draw is nearly here, as the final two quarter-final games tonight [Wednesday] determine who will progress to the last four of the tournament.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United booked their spots in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, with Nottingham Forest or Wolves, and Southampton or Manchester City looking to join them in the final four.

Manchester United defeated Charlton Athletic 3-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to an effort from Antony and two goals from the in-form Marcus Rashford, while Newcastle swept past Leicester with a convincing 2-0 victory, the goals coming from Dan Burn and Joelinton.

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup - under its various sponsorship guises - five times in their history. Newcastle, though, haven't managed to lift the trophy, reaching the final in 1976 but losing 2-1 to Manchester City.

The semi-finals will be played over two legs, with each side playing both home and away against the same opposition for a chance to go to Wembley. The final will be played on February 26.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, following the conclusion of the game between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium, with the kick-off at 8pm GMT.

The semi-final first legs will take place on the week commencing January 23, before the return matches are played in the following week.

How to watch

How can I watch the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football . Mark Chapman will host the draw, with Jill Scott and Nedum Onuoha conducting it.