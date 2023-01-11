ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
24/7 Wall St.

37 Violent Celebrity Deaths

It’s shocking and oftentimes life-changing when a family member or close friend dies violently. For a celebrity, dying a violent death can be the awful price to pay for fame. To assemble a list of famous people who died violently, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from Biography, Newsweek, Encyclopedia Britannica, and other media sources. Politicians, royalty, […]
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
ComicBook

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film

Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
