American Airlines is having a very profitable quarter despite industry-wide issues that have hampered some of its rivals.
The airline is still not out of the woods after a holiday weekend that left thousands of travelers stranded.
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
Flights were stopped until at least 9 a.m., the agency said, due to problems with the FAA’s “Notice to Air Missions System”
Travel plans for 563 passengers were upended by an unexpected stop in South Carolina after a CSX freight train hit a car and forced other trains to divert More than 500 passengers onboard an Amtrak Auto Train just experienced the journey of a lifetime — for all the wrong reasons. The train, which left Lorton, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a nonstop schedule with 563 people and 333 vehicles, was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, reported The Washington Post. Unfortunately, it was...
The airlines canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 31 — which could cost up to $825 million in lost revenue and reimbursements.
