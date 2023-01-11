ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

City of Independence Elects New Mayor

The City of Independence commissioners meet for the first time in 2023 and assigned roles including a new mayor. Louis Ysusi was nominated and elected Mayor and Dean Hayse, who had been serving as Mayor, was chosen as the Vice Mayor. Ysusi has served two previous terms as Mayor, from January 2019 to January 2020 as well as January 2021 to January 2022.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Raymore city leaders warn about developments for potential landfill

RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore city leaders on Friday warned city residentsonce again about a potential landfill they say could impact their city’s economic development and quality of life for years to come. Residents, meanwhile, have started organizing for a community-wide February 16th meeting to discuss ways to stop...
RAYMORE, MO
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
TOPEKA, KS
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man

SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
SPRING HILL, KS
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR

