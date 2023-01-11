The City of Independence commissioners meet for the first time in 2023 and assigned roles including a new mayor. Louis Ysusi was nominated and elected Mayor and Dean Hayse, who had been serving as Mayor, was chosen as the Vice Mayor. Ysusi has served two previous terms as Mayor, from January 2019 to January 2020 as well as January 2021 to January 2022.

