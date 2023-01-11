Read full article on original website
Johnson County Community College selects former Trustee to fill board vacancy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees. In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021. During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl […]
kggfradio.com
City of Independence Elects New Mayor
The City of Independence commissioners meet for the first time in 2023 and assigned roles including a new mayor. Louis Ysusi was nominated and elected Mayor and Dean Hayse, who had been serving as Mayor, was chosen as the Vice Mayor. Ysusi has served two previous terms as Mayor, from January 2019 to January 2020 as well as January 2021 to January 2022.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks & Rec staff reverses course on admission fees for rec centers, Prairie Park Nature Center
The Lawrence Parks & Recreation Department has decided not to implement admission fees for the city’s recreation centers and Prairie Park Nature Center this year, according to a news release Friday. LPRD will, however, implement increased fees for programming and facility rentals, and the fees will go into effect...
KMBC.com
Raymore city leaders warn about developments for potential landfill
RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore city leaders on Friday warned city residentsonce again about a potential landfill they say could impact their city’s economic development and quality of life for years to come. Residents, meanwhile, have started organizing for a community-wide February 16th meeting to discuss ways to stop...
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
WIBW
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police searching for armed man they say led officers on a 'trail of crimes'
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is warning the public of a suspect they say fled from police. Friday, police told the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is likely armed and dangerous. Authorities say Derrick James Davidson led officers on a...
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
KCTV 5
Death investigation led to section of I-435 being shut down temporarily
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school...
Lenexa police investigating man's shooting death on Interstate 435 as homicide
Police in Lenexa are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a ditch on Interstate 435.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.
republic-online.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man
SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
KWCH.com
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of 33-year-old polar bear Berlin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its polar bears. Berlin, 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States and perhaps in North America. She called the KC Zoo home for nearly a decade. In a press...
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
