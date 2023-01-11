Read full article on original website
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
As a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes across parts of the U.S. South, Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly. Text messages and calls from loved ones in Alabama, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates. In Selma, family members’ homes were damaged but were structurally sound. But just one town over, other relatives lost everything. Her family has called the area home for generations and they have deep connections to Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement. Now, Selma is a majority-Black working class city recovering from a natural disaster, in a region that has suffered for decades from economic depression and lacking public resources.
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom had ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper’s pleas for clemency. The independent investigators’ report was released Friday. Cooper maintained he was framed by investigators whom, he alleged, planted his blood on a T-shirt. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who continued to direct his unit despite being severely wounded in Vietnam. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that an Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named after retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley. The Massachusetts native was leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry soldiers from a riverbank when the boat came under fire in 1969. He overcame his injuries and continued to serve. After his military service, Kelley worked for the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, becoming secretary in 2003.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn't contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
California sheriff's deputy shot, suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and authorities say the suspect is in custody. Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting. The sheriff's office says the deputy was being taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
