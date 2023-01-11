Skaneateles and Solvay were immersed in a quality Onondaga High School League Liberty National Division matchup on the Bearcats’ home court Friday evening. The Lakers would build comfortable leads, but the Bearcats found ways to claw back into the contest. Solvay cut it to a 1-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Skaneateles managed to pull away in the final minutes of regulation to take a 62-55 victory.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO