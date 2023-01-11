Read full article on original website
Who are the Section III girls basketball active career points leaders
Who are the Section III girls basketball active career points leaders? Here is a list of players with 350 or more career points as of Jan. 11. Stats are provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If there is a correction, coaches should email pspadafore@syracuse.com.
Liverpool junior gets hot in OT against West Genesee in rematch of boys basketball sectional final
Liverpool junior Andreo Ash scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half of Friday’s boys basketball rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final against West Genesee.
High school roundup: Tully girls volleyball extends win streak to nine matches
Tully found itself a tough opponent in non-league foe East Syracuse Minoa Friday evening. Despite each set resulting in a finish of seven points-or-less, it was the Black Knights who came out victorious at 3-1.
Longtime Central New York girls basketball coach grabs 300th-career win in final season
Longtime New Hartford girls basketball coach Mike Callan notched his 300th career win on Friday night. The milestone win was reached after the Spartans topped Holland Patent 44-28 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball contest.
Central Square girls basketball hosts Coaches vs. Cancer tourney to raise funds for 9-year-old boy
The Central Square girls basketball program’s annual Traci Morey Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament has raised over $30,000 in the fight against cancer during its more than 20-year history. The tournament, which begins Friday, will raise money for a 9-year-old boy named Gavin Smith. He is a fourth-grade student at...
Skaneateles boys basketball pulls away in final minutes to down Solvay (37 photos)
Skaneateles and Solvay were immersed in a quality Onondaga High School League Liberty National Division matchup on the Bearcats’ home court Friday evening. The Lakers would build comfortable leads, but the Bearcats found ways to claw back into the contest. Solvay cut it to a 1-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Skaneateles managed to pull away in the final minutes of regulation to take a 62-55 victory.
Tully boys basketball defeats Fabius-Pompey, stays perfect against Section III teams
Tully boys basketball stayed perfect against Section III opponents this season with a win over Fabius-Pompey on Wednesday night.
Fayetteville-Manlius senior scorches nets for 40 points, grabs 20 boards against Corcoran (photos)
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had himself a night in a boys basketball matchup against Corcoran Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
