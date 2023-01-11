Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
Could Jesse Edwards’ 6 assists signal the start of a trend, plus other Syracuse basketball notes
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jesse Edwards had no frame of reference. Before this season, he said, opposing teams never sent an extra defender to guard him.
Syracuse’s 3-point shooting and 3-point defense shuts down Virginia Tech (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Virginia Tech came into Wednesday’s game in the JMA Wireless Dome with four-straight losses. Still, a win over the Hokies would represent Syracuse’s best victory on the season thus far.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse college basketball predictions & odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC is usually one of the better conferences year in and year out in all of college basketball. This year is no...
Syracuse made 3-pointers and guarded the 3-point line. That formula doomed Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. – What happened at the 3-point line Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome went a long way toward explaining the outcome of Syracuse’s game against Virginia Tech. In SU’s 82-72 triumph over the Hokies, the Orange shot 8-of-16 from the 3-point line.
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse, N.Y. — After Syracuse football lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span last month, head coach Dino Babers asked assistants Nick Monroe and Jason Beck if the team should cancel its Friday night bowl practice. The pair, who had both just been promoted — one...
“Joe and Judah were really good” SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Virginia Tech win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Five SU players scored in double-figures, as Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome 82-72. Joe Girard III led the way with a team-high 24 points. Freshman Maliq Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Syracuse improves to 11-6 overall (4-2 in the […]
Syracuse men’s basketball: Updating The Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker
The Syracuse Orange have been a tough team to figure out during the 22-23 season. Just when you think the Orange have turned the corner they remind you that it’s not going to be a linear progression. While we can break down the improved three-point shooting or debate who...
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is on a hot streak as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, January 15 (1/15/2023) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
State College running back receives first Division 1 offer from Syracuse
He had 223 carries for 1725 rushing yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 22 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 82-72 victory against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Jim Boeheim on Joe Girard’s play vs. Virginia Tech: ‘One of the best games I’ve seen him play here’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Joe Girard hasn’t forgotten. He doesn’t want to. It’s been over a month since Girard endured a horrendous three-game stretch that saw him shoot so poorly that for one game he practically stopped shooting.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
Syracuse women close ACC road trip with 83-73 victory over Boston College
Syracuse concluded its two-game Atlantic Coast Conference road swing with an 83-73 victory against Boston College at Conte Forum. Senior guards Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice led the Orange to victory with outstanding effort. Fair led all players in scoring with 25 points, while Rice scored 17 points, marking her season high and tying her career high at SU.
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
Syracuse basketball defeats Virginia Tech 82-72 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air locally on YES Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia Tech to see...
Fayetteville-Manlius senior scorches nets for 40 points, grabs 20 boards against Corcoran (photos)
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had himself a night in a boys basketball matchup against Corcoran Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Nick Monroe, Syracuse’s top assistant coach and recruiter, is leaving for co-DC job at Minnesota (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The coaching carousel is still spinning for Syracuse football. Safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe, who served as SU’s interim defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, is leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator on PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Longtime Central New York girls basketball coach grabs 300th-career win in final season
Longtime New Hartford girls basketball coach Mike Callan notched his 300th career win on Friday night. The milestone win was reached after the Spartans topped Holland Patent 44-28 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball contest.
Who are midseason indoor track and field MVPs? 24 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Halfway through the winter season, Section III’s best track and field athletes are putting on a show at their meets. We asked every Section III coach for an athlete who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
