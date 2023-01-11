Does Sam Hartman Make Notre Dame A National Championship Contender

Irish Breakdown discusses whether or not landing Sam Hartman makes Notre Dame a title contender in 2023

Notre Dame landed a huge addition to its roster when former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman chose to play for the Irish. Hartman set a lot of records with the Demon Deacons, but he was looking for a chance to play for a title, play in more of a pro style offense and to improve his draft stock.

That raises a question, does landing Hartman at quarterback make Notre Dame a title contender in 2023? We discussed that in a recent Irish Breakdown show, so give it a listen.

Hartman passed for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns during his Wake Forest career. He ranks in the Top 20 all-time in NCAA history in both categories, and with a strong season with the Irish he'll jump into the Top 5 all-time in those two statistical categories.

Quarterback has been an area where Notre Dame just hasn't stacked up against the nation's best programs in recent seasons. There have been some solid moments, but by and large Notre Dame has not gotten championship play from the quarterback position.

Hartman certainly adds a strong resume to the Irish roster and he's played a lot of football. At Wake Forest he had to do a lot to carry that team, but he also rarely played in the kind of big-moment games he'll play consistently at Notre Dame. Of course, he'll also be surrounded by a much better team at Notre Dame.

In our show above we discuss what Hartman adds, and discuss if adding him makes Notre Dame a title contender. In my view, Hartman doesn't mean Notre Dame wins a title in 2023, but he certainly moves the Irish much closer. At the end of the day what adding Hartman means for Notre Dame is the odds of quarterback play holding the program back won't be the case in 2023.

Listen to the show to hear all of the reasons why we say Hartman doesn't guarantee a title run, but we also discuss the reasons why fans should be excited about what he adds to the roster, and how he certainly gets the Irish one giant step closer to being a legitimate contender for a championship.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter