Flathead Beacon
Great Balls of Fire
12:53 a.m. A caller was concerned after being passed on the highway by a speeding Subaru with “continuous flames” coming from the car’s underside. 6:51 a.m. A shirtless man was running and doing jumping jacks. 7:08 a.m. The shirtless man was now shadowboxing. 8:44 a.m. A man...
Ice Ice Baby
5:19 a.m. A man with a sword was acting strangely. 5:55 a.m. Someone had a full bed made up to sleep inside the local post office. 12:48 p.m. A young driver was unable to stop on the ice and slid off the road, lightly “tapping” a transformer box.
