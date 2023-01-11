Read full article on original website
Hope your all fine
3d ago
🐂 crap💩 Get them out side and exercise. Get them away from those baby sitter games. Stop experiments on our children. This has to be backed by big pharma. They will make billions off of this. Just like they made billions off of the covid shots.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
wflx.com
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5. At Palm Beach Pediatrics, Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine said they've seen an uptick of COVID in patients...
Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke.
'People weren't coming out': West Palm officials spread word about health center in Historic NW
Florida Atlantic University and the Northwest Community Health Alliance have operated a health center in the heart of West Palm Beach's largely Black Northwest community for two years. But those who fought for the creation of the center — and those who run it — want more people to know...
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in to help a woman who has been living out of her car because of high rental prices.
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
cw34.com
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
floridapolitics.com
Public school system losses to scholarship vouchers skyrocketing in PBC, delegation hears
Palm Beach County School District's funding for scholarship voucher programs has increased 600%, counting before the pandemic started. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello says the state has a war against public education that he predicts will render it unrecognizable in five to seven years. The Palm Beach County legislative delegation met...
School district considers allowing select school employees to carry guns
The School District of Palm Beach County is considering allowing select school employees to carry guns.
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
WSVN-TV
Broward County officials declare 2-day cold weather emergency, set up shelters for homeless community
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weather forecasts show a dip in degrees this upcoming weekend, and Broward County officials are urging residents to prepare for the blistering winds. Leaders in Broward County declared a two-day cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m., Sunday. Officials plan to...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Animal Care and Adoption refusing to take in strays
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is sharing their concerns because the county animal shelter refuses to take in stray dogs — leaving them out on the streets. “Right now we have an urgent immediate safety problem,” said Michele Lazarow, Hallandale Beach Commissioner. Lazarow and others said...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
WSVN-TV
Barber featured in ’90 Day Fiancé,’ accused of killing boss, arrested after Davie bar fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the fatal shooting of his boss in Pennsylvania, ending his run from the law. 7News cameras captured authorities with multiple agencies...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop the Cremation of Local Man
Funeral home says yes, relative says no to cremation.
thewestsidegazette.com
SDDY-Same Dirt Different Year
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. It’s officially a new year, but the dirt is not at all new. There’s lots of it and Ol’ Peter is sliding through. To Pete’s surprise, a principal turned county commissioner in Tamarac has faced some challenges....
WPBF News 25
United Way of Palm Beach County searching for volunteers for free tax prep program
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The beginning of tax season is quickly approaching and if you need help filing your paperwork there’s a free service in Palm Beach County. The United Way of Palm Beach County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is celebrating its 20th year.
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: 'Drug test doctor' sentenced to 20 years for fraud, but he isn't going to prison just yet
The inside lining of Ken Daniels' sport jacket had pictures of his son, Jamie, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2016 while in a drug treatment program under the care of Delray Beach physician Michael Ligotti. Daniels wore the jacket to the Monday, Jan. 9, sentencing in U.S. District Court in Miami of Ligotti to 20 years in prison on an insurance health care fraud charge. John Pacenti/The Coastal Star.
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
