Jordan, AR

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Audie Perry, 95, Gassville (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Audie Perry of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Audie Perry died Tuesday at Tavares Hospice House.
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison

The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
Thursday basketball results include MH winning 1 of 3 junior high games at MacArthur

Mountain Home came away with one win in three junior high basketball games with Douglas MacArthur Thursday at Jonesboro. After being up just five at halftime of the freshman girls’ game, the Junior Lady Bombers outscored the Lady Cyclones 28-5 in the second half for a 55-27 victory. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 24 points, Cara Jackson scored 14, and Laken Anderson added 10.
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas

The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
