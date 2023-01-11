Read full article on original website
Stanley Thomas Gray, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Stanley Thomas Gray of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Stanley Thomas Gray died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Dorothy Robinson, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Dorothy Robinson of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Dorothy Robinson Died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Society.
Patty Underwood, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Patty Underwood of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patty Underwood died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Reida Henson, 97, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Reida Henson of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Reida Henson died Friday in Mountain Home.
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Audie Perry, 95, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Audie Perry of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Audie Perry died Tuesday at Tavares Hospice House.
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison
The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
James Philpott, 84, Norfork (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old James Philpott of Norfork are pending at Roller Funeral Home. James Philpott died Thursday in Norfork.
MH girls to compete in Searcy wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be in Searcy on Friday. The Lady Bombers are set to take part in the Lady Lions Invitational. The start time is set for 3:30.
Friday basketball results include Cotter winning 2 boys’ games at Haas Hall-Rogers
Cotter was able to win a pair of boys’ basketball games at Haas Hall-Rogers on Friday. The Warriors took the senior high game over the Danes 68-57. Hudson Adams was Cotter’s top scorer with 27 points, Payton McGee scored 20, and David Roger finished with 12. Cotter also...
Thursday basketball results include MH winning 1 of 3 junior high games at MacArthur
Mountain Home came away with one win in three junior high basketball games with Douglas MacArthur Thursday at Jonesboro. After being up just five at halftime of the freshman girls’ game, the Junior Lady Bombers outscored the Lady Cyclones 28-5 in the second half for a 55-27 victory. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 24 points, Cara Jackson scored 14, and Laken Anderson added 10.
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
Thursday basketball schedule includes road trips for several MH junior high teams
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams in Jonesboro for an outing with Douglas MacArthur. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Three area teams will compete in the semifinals...
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
Norfork bowling teams to host Ron Booy Memorial Tournament
The Norfork High School bowling teams are set to host Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday in Mountain Home. Other schools competing include Izard County, Concord and Southside Batesville. Action begins at 5 at Driftwood Lanes.
MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
MHHS boys’ wrestling team to compete in Searcy Duals
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be on the road on Saturday. The Bombers will compete in the Searcy Duals.
Bids for Bargains on hold, KTLO Auction sees high traffic volume
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot would like to issue an apology to all listeners, due to the high traffic volume on ktloauction.com, we are having to put the auction on hold until next Saturday, January 21. We will not be selling any of our instant bargains or auction items...
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments
The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
