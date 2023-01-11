Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Bring Back A Familiar Face
Late on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back an old friend when they acquired veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Dodgers sent infielder Jacob Amaya back to Miami. Rojas, 33, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2014, appearing in 85 games...
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Reacts to Return to Los Angeles
The former Dodger appears happy to be a Dodger again.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Infielder Hanser Alberto, White Sox Agree to Minor League Deal
Hanser Alberto, White Sox agree to minor league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox agreed to a deal with minor-league infielder Hanser Alberto, first reported by Robert Murray. Alberto, 29, has played seven seasons in the majors. Most recently, he spent the 2022 season with the...
Cincinnati Reds sign free agent pitcher Luke Weaver as candidate for rotation
With an open competition for the final two spots in the starting rotation, the Cincinnati Reds are taking a flier on free agent pitcher Luke Weaver as a bounce-back candidate. Weaver signed a one-year contract with the Reds, the team announced Friday. He will receive a $2 million salary for the 2023 season, according to a source. Weaver, a seven-year veteran, wasn’t tendered a contract by the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason after the Mariners claimed him off waivers, sending him into free agency.
Cincinnati Reds avoid arbitration with Nick Senzel, 5 other players
The Cincinnati Reds reached agreements with six players Friday to avoid arbitration hearings, which brings their 2023 payroll into a clearer focus. There were seven arbitration-eligible players on the Reds’ roster, but reliever Buck Farmer reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.725 million deal to avoid arbitration in November. The six players who came to agreements Friday were shortstop Kevin Newman ($2.6625 million), right-hander Luis Cessa ($2.65 million), center fielder Nick Senzel ($1.95 million), right-hander Lucas Sims ($1.2675 million), right-hander Justin Dunn ($900,000) and right-hander Tejay Antone ($770,000).
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Salary Arbitration Outlook
An important date on the MLB offseason calendar is coming up as Friday marks the deadline for teams to exchange salary figures with their arbitration-eligible players. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they will attempt to work out deals with 10 players, including Walker Buehler, Will Smith and Julio Urías.
Félix Hernández will join the Mariners Hall of Fame
Félix Hernández cemented his place in Mariners' lore when he pitched the team's first perfect game in history on Aug. 15, 2012. Now he is set to join other baseball greats in the Mariners Hall of Fame. Driving the news: Nicknamed "King Félix," Hernández will be inducted on...
bvmsports.com
Padres, Alfonso Rivas Agree To Minor League Contract
Padres, Alfonso Rivas Agree To Minor League Contract By Anthony Franco | January 12, 2023 at 10:06pm CDT The Padres are signing first baseman Alfonso Rivas to a minor league deal, tweets Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. The La Jolla native will get a non-roster invitation to MLB Spring Training with his hometown club. Rivas, 26, hit free…
Yardbarker
2023 Dodgers Spring Training: Report Dates, First Full-Squad Workout
The start of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training is Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers’ first full-squad workout then takes place Monday, Feb. 20. However, Dodgers pitchers and catchers who are participating in the 2023 World Baseball...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0