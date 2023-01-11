Read full article on original website
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
CBS Austin
Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
CBS Austin
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
CBS Austin
There are now fewer options to get a COVID-19 test in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — After Friday there will be fewer options to get a no-cost COVID-19 test in Austin. Nomi Health is closing its mobile health unit at the Toney Burger Activity Center in Southwest Austin. Last January people lined up in their cars to get no-cost COVID testing at...
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tesla Plans to Spend More Than $770 Million on Texas Factory Expansion
Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing there.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
CBS Austin
Experts warn public of rat infestations as colder weather creeps in
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold air creeping in, experts are warning households of rat invasions as wintery weather tends to drive them into homes for warmer shelter. Zachary Smith is the owner and CEO of Pestdude.com, a website that teaches how to get rid of pests without relying on costly professional services.
CBS Austin
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
Texas city ranked among the 24 best places to visit in all of America: report
The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there's truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.
New immunity-evading 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant detected in Central Texas
XBB.1.5 accounts for 27.6% of cases in the U.S.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
CBS Austin
COVID-19 upended Texas schools' finances. Now they're calling for a new funding system.
"COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. During a triumphant 2019...
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
The American Genius
Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion
The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
kut.org
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
CBS Austin
Justice group plans unusual response to support family of man killed by Austin Police
A local civil rights group is talking of taking its own action to keep the streets safe from police officers. The announcement follows a Travis County grand jury declining to indict two local officers in a police shooting. The grand jury recently decided against taking action against two Austin Police...
