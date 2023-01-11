ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges

AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

There are now fewer options to get a COVID-19 test in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — After Friday there will be fewer options to get a no-cost COVID-19 test in Austin. Nomi Health is closing its mobile health unit at the Toney Burger Activity Center in Southwest Austin. Last January people lined up in their cars to get no-cost COVID testing at...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla Plans to Spend More Than $770 Million on Texas Factory Expansion

Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing there.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Experts warn public of rat infestations as colder weather creeps in

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold air creeping in, experts are warning households of rat invasions as wintery weather tends to drive them into homes for warmer shelter. Zachary Smith is the owner and CEO of Pestdude.com, a website that teaches how to get rid of pests without relying on costly professional services.
AUSTIN, TX
The American Genius

Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion

The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy