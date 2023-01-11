Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Chicago Bears: Derek Carr Twitter post signals ideal trade candidate
For a few days now, Chicago Bears fans have been obsessed with the team’s notching the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s all the fans can talk about — and rightfully so. This has not happened for decades. While there are some who want...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Does Milwaukee Bucks guard A.J. Green deserve more playing time?
Before I start my argument, I’m going to give a glimpse into who AJ Green is and what role he plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. A.J. Green was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and went to college at the University of Northern Iowa. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Green signed a two-way contract with the Bucks and played on their Summer League team this past summer.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding
*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
Bucks vs. Heat prediction and odds for Saturday, January 14th
We’re running it back. I’m a big fan of the NBA scheduling where we basically have little two-game series. The Miami Heat took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, 108-102 and now we get to see it again, hopefully this time with Giannis Antetekoumpo in uniform. After the loss, the Bucks are 27-15, but still hold the third spot in the eastern conference just a half game behind the Nets. Miami kept pace with Indiana for the seventh seed at 23-20.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0