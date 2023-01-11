ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Flathead Beacon

Bill Would Designate Highway to the Late Chief Earl Old Person

The late Chief Earl Old Person, the longest-serving elected tribal official in the U.S., may be honored with a highway designation on the Blackfeet Reservation, as proposed in a bill heard Thursday. Senate Bill 120 would designate U.S. Highway 89 from its intersection with Highway 2, just southeast of Browning,...
BROWNING, MT

