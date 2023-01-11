Read full article on original website
Hit Netflix Hunting Show Awards Funding to Northwest Montana Conservation Project
The top-ranked conservation project in America may be one of the most obscure — and because it’s situated in a far-flung corner of northwest Montana, where it would permanently protect hunting and fishing access on 150,000 acres amid unprecedented development pressure, it’s also among the most endangered.
Resolution Calls on Congress to Fully Fund Law Enforcement on Montana Reservations
A joint resolution heard in committee Tuesday seeks to press Congress and the federal government to fully fund public safety and law enforcement agencies, and services on tribal reservations in Montana as one tribe says its funding has barely increased in 25 years. In addition to pushing Congress for full...
Bill Would Designate Highway to the Late Chief Earl Old Person
The late Chief Earl Old Person, the longest-serving elected tribal official in the U.S., may be honored with a highway designation on the Blackfeet Reservation, as proposed in a bill heard Thursday. Senate Bill 120 would designate U.S. Highway 89 from its intersection with Highway 2, just southeast of Browning,...
Columbia Falls Planning Board Rejects Scaled-Down Version of River Highlands Development
At a crowded, multi-hour hearing Tuesday night, members of the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against recommending a scaled-down version of the controversial River Highlands housing project, which a developer is proposing on 49 acres of land directly east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2.
