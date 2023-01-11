Read full article on original website
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Gusty showers arrive tonight but lots of sun Friday through Monday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: No sun to be had, but 50s aren’t bad. Today: Cloudy, a shower possible late afternoon. Highs: 53-57 Tonight: Rain with gusty winds. Lows: 42-46 Tomorrow: Clearing and breezy. Highs: 48-52 Forecast...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Snow forecast for Milton Keynes as sub-zero temperatures return
Buckinghamshire is set to be hit with snow once again this winter, according to forecasters. The BBC's weather experts are predicting the county's only city will see the white stuff in the coming days. A long-range forecast published today (Friday, January 13) predicted that Milton Keynes should expect snow as...
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Chilly today, only slightly warmer tomorrow with a bothersome breeze
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: A fraction less wind, a tad more sun, and relatively on par for January temperatures. But with wind chills in the 20s, we may not feel fully acclimated to these wintry feels. Brr!
