Read full article on original website
Related
Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017
Hey Montana, do you remember the fires of 2016 and 2017? Well, even if you don’t, you’re still paying for them – and that’s the genesis of a bill presented by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, in Senate Finance Committee Thursday afternoon. Senate Bill 126 would claw back money, plus interest, on funds the state Legislature […] The post Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
newsfromthestates.com
Montana PSC: Vote on Tschida was 4-1
Jim Brown, president of the Public Service Commission. (Provided by the PSC for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Public Service Commissioners voted 4-1 on the hire of former Republican lawmaker Brad Tschida, according to the PSC staff attorney. Chief Legal Counsel Lucas Hamilton said the holdout was President Jim Brown. The...
Bills Would Simplify and Reduce Costs for Building Montana Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature by Republican State Senator Forrest Mandeville of Columbus aim to simplify the process and reduce costs for developers to get housing started and finished more quickly, to increase the supply of much-needed housing. KGVO News spoke to Senator...
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
mtpr.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana
From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
It’s back-to-work time in Helena
The 2023 session of the Montana Legislature began Jan. 2. As I am again chairing House Appropriations, I find my day beginning well before sunrise and ending long after sunset. The Montana House operating rule debate made the news, so I will devote some time to this topic. Every session...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Updates on recent COVID-19 and Influenza numbers around Montana
A Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital employee shares why it is so important to get vaccinated and a Gallatin Rest home resident shares why she got her vaccine this year.
Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
mtpr.org
As foster care needs grow, lawmakers consider changes to the state's response
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills to change the state’s response to a decade of growth in child abuse and neglect cases. The House Judiciary Committee recently heard two bills from Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson from Manhattan. They came with support from a bipartisan interim committee that spent the past two years studying the issue.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Flathead Beacon
Olney Musher Returns to Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
The 5th Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC), which features 300- and 100-mile races through the central mountains of Idaho, will include a host of Montanan mushers this year, including defending champion Josi Thyr from Olney. In 2022, Thyr won the 300-mile race in 61 hours and 52 minutes, with an...
The New York Times is Trashing Montana Again! And This is Good…
The New York Times is trashing Montana again, and all I can say is: thank you! Yes, New York Times. Please keep telling all of your readers just how awful Montana is. They definitely don't want to move here. It was a little over a year ago that both the...
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Comments / 0