Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017
Hey Montana, do you remember the fires of 2016 and 2017? Well, even if you don’t, you’re still paying for them – and that’s the genesis of a bill presented by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, in Senate Finance Committee Thursday afternoon. Senate Bill 126 would claw back money, plus interest, on funds the state Legislature […] The post Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana PSC: Vote on Tschida was 4-1
Jim Brown, president of the Public Service Commission. (Provided by the PSC for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Public Service Commissioners voted 4-1 on the hire of former Republican lawmaker Brad Tschida, according to the PSC staff attorney. Chief Legal Counsel Lucas Hamilton said the holdout was President Jim Brown. The...
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
Bills Would Simplify and Reduce Costs for Building Montana Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature by Republican State Senator Forrest Mandeville of Columbus aim to simplify the process and reduce costs for developers to get housing started and finished more quickly, to increase the supply of much-needed housing. KGVO News spoke to Senator...
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
Olney Musher Returns to Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
The 5th Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC), which features 300- and 100-mile races through the central mountains of Idaho, will include a host of Montanan mushers this year, including defending champion Josi Thyr from Olney. In 2022, Thyr won the 300-mile race in 61 hours and 52 minutes, with an...
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
Hunters see strong bison migration out of Yellowstone as capture operations begin
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
The New York Times is Trashing Montana Again! And This is Good…
The New York Times is trashing Montana again, and all I can say is: thank you! Yes, New York Times. Please keep telling all of your readers just how awful Montana is. They definitely don't want to move here. It was a little over a year ago that both the...
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
VOTE: Did you receive a test of the Montana AMBER Alert system?
MISSOULA, Mont. — Did you receive a test of the Montana AMBER Alert system?. Let NBC Montana know through our Twitter poll or leave a comment on Facebook. You can also let the Montana Department of Justice know whether you received a notification here.
