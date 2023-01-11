ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA

Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG infighting on the horizon, possible Mileage Tax comeback

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will welcome in a new executive board. Many feel that the voices of certain constituencies are failing to be heard due to a recently implemented weighted voting system. As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president

A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
CHULA VISTA, CA
federalregister.gov

Notice of Inventory Completion: University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA

National Park Service, Interior. In accordance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), the University of California, San Diego has completed an inventory of human remains and associated funerary objects and has determined that there is a cultural affiliation between the human remains and associated funerary objects and Indian Tribes or Native Hawaiian organizations in this notice. The human remains and associated funerary objects were removed from Hale and Tuscaloosa Counties, AL.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Palomar Health Board Members Accuse Chair of Conflict of Interest Over Major Contract Renewal

The Palomar Health Board of Directors is at odds over a contract it extended last month of its medical group Emergent Medical Associates. Some board members say the board’s chair, Linda Greer, had a significant conflict of interest, and that she should have recused herself from voting on the contract because of campaign contributions she accepted from the company.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
