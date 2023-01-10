ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newscentermaine.com

Hurricane hunters visit California to fly into atmospheric rivers

CALIFORNIA, USA — With a blast that sounds like a louder version of a toilet flushing on a commercial airliner, a cardboard cylinder full of electronics shoots out of the bottom of the C-130 cargo plane over the Pacific Ocean. “Sonde’s away,” calls out Tech. Sgt. Vince Boyd, checking...
newscentermaine.com

Where's the snow? Cross-country ski and snowshoe businesses struggling

MAINE, USA — It has been anything but a traditional Maine winter in southern parts of the state. Warm weather and rain are leaving many of the state's popular trails for winter recreating completely bare. "We need 6 inches to start grooming," Hillary Knight, president of Smiling Hill Farm...
