Just when you think the Republican Party cannot become any more dysfunctional, the Central Committee has decided to censure and revoke the GOP membership of Jack Fallon for daring to run as a write-in candidate against incumbent Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist in last fall’s general election for county commissioner. After losing by 40 votes out of over 21,000 votes cast for four candidates in the Republican primary (.019%), he had the audacity to believe that perhaps, just perhaps, Holmquist wasn’t the overwhelming favorite of the nearly 6,300 voters who cast their primary ballots for the two other candidates. Since there was no Democratic challenger in the general election, and according to Montana election rules there is no runoff in a primary with no one gaining a majority of votes, Holmquist was declared victorious with only 35% of the vote.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO