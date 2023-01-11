Read full article on original website
SFist
Suspect Arrested After Assaulting Muni Bus Driver With Fire Extinguisher
What's with all the fire-extinguisher attacks these days?. San Francisco police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who apparently ran up to a Muni bus that was stopped at a red light, jumped into the driver's side window, and attacked the driver, spraying the driver with a fire extinguisher. It's a...
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
Santa Rosa homeless man with ‘zip gun' arrested on felony warrant
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An improvised firearm — also known as a “zip gun” — was found on a homeless man who was arrested Thursday in Santa Rosa on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call at 4:06 p.m. regarding an adult man vandalizing a fence outside a […]
Son remembers his postal worker mother, fatally stabbed while walking home in Oakland
A heartbroken son is opening up after his mother, a 71-year-old immigrant from Brazil and a veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, was stabbed to death just three houses down from her home in Oakland.
SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
East Palo Alto police officer shot with ghost gun
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue. The officer tried to stop a dark-colored Dodge Charger just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on […]
San Jose woman claims husband forced her to kidnap Baby Brandon
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Another strange twist happened in court Friday for an already bizarre baby kidnapping case in San Jose. A woman who pleaded no contest to kidnapping Baby Brandon from his grandmother’s home is now claiming that she was forced to commit the crime by someone who held a gun to her […]
Knife-wielding man arrested after 5-hour Mountain View standoff
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A Mountain View man was arrested on Thursday after a long standoff with police, the Mountain View Police Department wrote in a press release. Police were originally called to an apartment in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue for a report that Marvin Suchite, 20, attempted to stab a family […]
Woman fatally struck by driver in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO – A woman fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.Officers had responded at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to the collision reported in the area of 16th and Valencia streets, where they arrived to find Tam, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver who hit Tan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said they were told Tan was hit by a driver making a left turn at the intersection.The group said the intersection of 16th and Valencia is busy and dangerous and has had two pedestrians injured there in the past two years before Tuesday's collision."The intersection where this crash happened is a perfect example of where proven safety improvements could have made the difference, but they're happening far too slowly," Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.
San Mateo County toddler abducted by father located in Mexico
REDWOOD CITY -- Missing toddler Andrea Flores, who was abducted by her non-custodial father on New Year's Day, has been safely recovered in Mexico and reunited with her family.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department posted on social media that the toddler was located and recovered with the aid of the FBI and Mexican authorities on Saturday.She was returned to the Bay Area where she has been reunited with her family. There was no word on the fate of her father, Victor Flores-Enriquez."Thank you to the public for your concern, your support, and for submitting tips in this case," San Mateo officials tweeted. The 3-year-old was last seen with her father on Jan. 1 at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae. An alert was issued statewide and in Mexico as it was believed that Flores-Enriquez may have been headed for the border.Andrea was described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair.Flores-Enriquez was described as a Hispanic male, 33 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt and blue jeans.
KTVU FOX 2
Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release
Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
Couple arrested in Santa Rosa after police find 13 pounds of suspected crystal meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County couple inside a black Acura sedan was arrested after officers observed the car violated a traffic code on Highway 101, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in an alert Friday. Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. In the Acura, police found […]
Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting release of his alleged assailant
SAN FRANCISCO - Amil Ojea was about to pass his certification with tech giant Salesforce over the summer. It was going help the Army veteran and San Francisco resident transition from his decades-long career as a bartender to something more stable. But an attack last year near his apartment in...
sfstandard.com
Muni Bus Driver Attacked With Fire Extinguisher in Hijacking
A Muni bus driver was attacked with a fire extinguisher during a carjacking on Wednesday at around 9 p.m., police said. San Francisco police officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Evans Avenue on a report of a carjacking of a Muni bus.
Broadmoor rehires ex-police chief convicted of conflict of interest
Exactly one month after the San Mateo Superior Court expunged his conflict-of-interest conviction, former Broadmoor police chief Michael Connolly is making his comeback, and the unincorporated municipality is welcoming him with open arms. The Broadmoor police commission tonight swore in Connolly as the $160,000-a-year interim chief of the small police...
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Law enforcement began investigating […]
