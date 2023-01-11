Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

The Browns will look to add talent to their roster this off-season, especially at the wider receiver position. There are two possibilities if they elect to go all-in for the 2023 season, both of whom have played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past.

The Cleveland Browns will be looking to add another wide receiver to their current roster to bolster the weapons for franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in order to make a run in 2023.

Whether that is through the draft, free agency, trade or a combination, there's no question that a second wide receiver next to Amari Cooper would benefit the Browns and is key to creating a more explosive offense.

There are going to be plenty of options in free agency and in the NFL draft if the Browns choose acquire more talent from there, however, if Cleveland loves a proven veteran option on another team, they certainly won't hesitate make the call and find out their availability.

Currently, the Browns have Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods ll and Jakeem Grant Sr. all under contract for the 2023 season.

The evident aspect that the Browns current receiver room is lacking is experience outside of Cooper. Donovan Peoples-Jones has shown signs of promise, however, is still developing and it's asking a lot for him to be your number two wideout on a weekly basis.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one name who could be on the move this off-season. At the trade deadline during the 2022 season, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim received several calls to see if they would be willing to part ways with the five-time Pro Bowler.

With a big contract and the Cardinals currently in a tough position as a franchise, Hopkins could well be moved in exchange for draft capital in an attempt to get younger.

On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cardinals traded for former Ravens wide receiver Marquis Brown. During Hopkins' 6-game suspension this year for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) Policy. During those six games, Brown showed real promise and potential of being the main wide receiver in an offense.

With that being said, the Cardinals could look to move on from Hopkins and give Brown an increased role in the offense which would make them younger and would cost a lot less against the cap.

As far as what it would take for a team to pry away Hopkins from Arizona, you're probably looking at a second-round draft selection and potentially a late-round pick as well. While the Browns do not have much draft capital because of the trade for Watson, if they want to go all in then Andrew Berry and the Browns could very well make a trade like that work.

The biggest hurdle for a potential Hopkins to Cleveland trade would be his contract. Currently, Hopkins has two years left on his deal, which includes a no-trade clause, with a base salary of around $19.5 million in 2023 and then around $15 million in 2024.

For the 2023 off-season, the Browns currently only have around $2 million in cap space. Andrew Berry would have to play around with the cap in order to make a move like this possible. That could be by releasing players or even restructuring contracts. Remember, the New Orleans Saints moved more than $110 million in cap costs without cutting a single player last off-season.

There's no doubt that Watson would welcome Hopkins to Cleveland with open arms as the two played together and found immense success in Houston. Cooper and Hopkins would instantly become one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

In Cleveland, Hopkins would give the Browns two true number one wide receivers on the outside. The NFL is a weapons league and the more talented playmakers on a team, the better of they are. For example, the Miami Dolphins made a trade to acquire Tyreek Hill and they've certainly reaped the benefits of having Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Some other examples of an explosive offense with several dynamic receivers is the AFC North Cincinnati Bengals who have Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Chargers wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Eagles receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith plus many others.

Hopkins would immediately take less pressure off everyone on the offense like Cooper, Peoples-Jones, David Njoku and even Nick Chubb. Not to mention Hopkins has some of the best hands of any player in the league.

Another potential option for the Browns if they elect to trade for a wide receiver this off-season could be Brandin Cooks.

Cooks has been with the Texans for three years, his first being the season in which Watson led the NFL in passing yards. That year, Cooks finished the season with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 6 touchdowns.

While the Browns could bring in any wide receiver that they like and is available, it would be an evident plus to bring someone in who has prior chemistry with Watson.

Cooks is a smaller receiver but is a huge deep threat that could help open up the offense with Watson at the helm. In his final game as a Texan, with Davis Mills as his quarterback, Cooks had 5 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Cooks finished the 2022 campaign with 57 grabs for 699 yards and three touchdowns. In his nine year career, Cooks has amassed six 1,000-yard seasons.

The price tag for Cooks would be significantly lower than the one for Hopkins. The Texans would likely be seeking a day two or three draft selection for the 29-year-old veteran.

However, the Browns would be running into a very similar issue as they would with Hopkins which is fitting his contract under the cap.

Currently, Cooks' cap hit will be nearly $27 million in 2023 and then around $25 million in 2024.

For any sort of trade to happen with Cooks, the Texans would likely need to take on some of his cap. Either that or Cooks would need to be willing to restructure his current deal.

In acquiring Cooks, the Browns would be getting a true speedy deep threat who has veteran experience that the franchise could use. Along with Cooper, Cooks could create a much more dynamic offense and allow for the Browns to take more deep shots downfield with a proven wideout.

As of now, neither trade has gained any sort of steam and they are considered unlikely. However, the NFL can change with one phone call so these two moves are definitely some to keep in the back of your head.

Regardless of who it may be, the Browns front office will be looking into bringing in another talented wide receiver to make a run at the playoffs in 2023. A deep threat could be something that Cleveland brings in but a playmaker on the outside is necessary either way.