Seligman, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

columbusnews-report.com

Burglary suspect arrested

After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Lawrence County Record

Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses

An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
RIVERTON, KS
kggfradio.com

Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries

A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years

MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KTLO

Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face

A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
5newsonline.com

Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police were searching in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals

ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
ROGERS, AR
KOLR10 News

Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO

