KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing packages in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in south Springfield. A home security camera captured video of a man stealing two packages at the front door. The crime happened on January 5 in the 1100 block of East Meadowlark Street just before 4:30 p.m.
columbusnews-report.com
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
Juveniles hit by vehicles in Centerton
A juvenile and a bicyclist were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents in Centerton.
Lawrence County Record
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses
An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
Springfield woman arrested for siccing dog on gas station employees while stealing cigarettes
Billie Jean Cummings, 34, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 6 and formally charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
kggfradio.com
Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries
A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years
MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student on a bicycle was hit on Gamble Road...
KTLO
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
Police find ‘possible human remains’ in Fayetteville
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
5newsonline.com
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police were searching in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
KTLO
Man charged with killing male driver of car in which his ex-girlfriend was riding pleads guilty
A man originally charged with murder pled guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault during a session of Boone County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Robert Adams was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. Adams shows addresses in rural Mountain Home and Ville Platt, Louisiana.
koamnewsnow.com
Investigators release images of Casey’s Stone’s Corner Armed Robbery
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Updated information as the first images from security footage are released to the public by Jasper County Detectives on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. In the three...
KHBS
"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals
ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
